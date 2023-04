Caplin Point allots shares worth Rs 38,000 to employees as stock options | Image: Caplin Point (Representative)

Caplin Point Laboratories on Tuesday allotted 19,000 shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 2 each were approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors.

Caplin Point on March 8, received approval from USFDA for Thiamine Hydrochloride injection.

Caplin Point shares

The shares of Caplin Point on Tuesday at 2:13 were at Rs 638.05, up by 3.87 per cent.