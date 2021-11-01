Capital Small Finance Bank files DRHP with Sebi for IPO

Capital Small Finance Bank has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The company plans to raise funds via Initial Public Offering which comprises of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs. 450 crores and an offer for sale of up to 3,840,087 equity shares.

The Offer for Sale comprises up to 337,396 equity shares by PI Ventures LLP, up to 604,614 equity shares by Amicus Capital Private EQUITY I LLP, up to 70,178 equity shares by Amicus Capital Partners India Fund I and up to 836,728 equity shares by Oman India Joint Investment Fund II and up to 1,991,171 equity shares by certain person listed in DRHP.

The Company proposes to utilise net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmentation the Bank’s Tier-I capital base to meet the Bank’s future capital requirements.

BRLMs to the issue are: Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, Axis Capital Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 02:48 PM IST