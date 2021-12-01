Capillary Technologies to power Sonak Group’s digital loyalty program

Capillary Technologies (a leading B2B SaaS platform for customer loyalty and engagement) has entered a long-term partnership with Sonak Group --a Philippines’ retail group, to build a consolidated digital loyalty program that will boost sales for all its brands.

In this partnership, Capillary will power Sonak’s unified loyalty program across 16 brands, and over 30 physical stores and online channels. This solution will help in strengthening customer perception of the brands they carry and will provide their already large and loyal customer base with more ways to benefit from their purchases, according to a press release.

Kabir Buxani (CTO & Director, Sonak Group) said, "I am very excited about our future project with Capillary.

Using Capillary’s Loyalty+, part of an integrated loyalty and customer engagement software solution, Sonak’s umbrella loyalty program will empower its customers to earn and redeem points from any of the group’s brands. Driven by AI and machine learning, the solution will assist the company in gaining an end-to-end view of each customer and understanding their preferences across purchase journeys using Capillary Insights+.

Aneesh Reddy (Co-founder & CEO, Capillary Technologies) said, “We are honored to share our state-of-the-art platforms to generate high value in Sonak’s loyalty programs. Just by focusing on simplifying rewards for customers, we believe that there is so much untapped potential in conglomerate loyalty. We are excited to explore the possibilities in this space, thereby also strengthening our footprint in the industry.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 06:06 PM IST