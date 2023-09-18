Capacite lnfraprojects Bags Repeat Order From Raymond For A Contract Value of ₹281 Cr |

Capacite lnfraprojects Limited has received repeat order from Raymond Limited for total contract value of Rs 281 Crore (Excluding GST) for project - Codename Xception at Thane, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

"We are delighted to announce that Raymond Limiied (Realty Divisioh) has once again reinforced there trust and confidence in capacite for their project - Codename Xception at Thane. We will also continue to foster enduring relationships with existing clients to generate more repeat orders," said Rahul Katyal, Managing Director.

The order inflow for the current financial year, along with our existing orders book give us the confidence to deliver good growth in the coming quarters, he added.

About Capacite lnfraproiects Limited

Capacite lnfraprojects Limited is a leading building construction Company having presence in MMR, NCR, Goa, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, Hyerabad, Chennai, Kochi and Pune, with specialization in construction of super high rise buildings.

Capacite Infraprojects Ltd shares

The shares of Capacite Infraprojects Ltd on Monday at 2:16 pm IST were at Rs 220.20, up by 2.37 percent.