HFCL Secures ₹1015 Cr Order From Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam |

HFCL Limited announced that the Company has secured the Order aggregating to approximately Rs 1015 crores, from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam, a Government of Madhya Pradesh Undertaking (MPJN), the company announced through an exchange filing.

About the project

This Order encompasses for providing EPC Services including provision for laying of optical fiber cables on critical and important routes, for the execution of Multi – Village Drinking Water Supply Network in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh (Project). The installation of optical fiber cables in these areas will also enhance the operation & maintenance of the network.

The Project will be executed by the Company in collaboration with Khilari Infrastructure Private Limited as a consortium partner.

Read Also Adani Total Gas Received Order Worth ₹130 Cr From Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

The time period of the project

The Project has to be executed within twenty four months from the date of the Order. Following the successful commissioning of the Project, a three-month trial run will be conducted. Thereafter, the Company has to provide operation & maintenance services for ten years including defect liability period of one year which will run concurrently.

HFCL Limited shares

The shares of HFCL Limited on Monday at 10:18 am IST were at Rs 76.35, up by 4.73 percent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)