‘Can’t Be Happy With Where We Are’: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s Tweet On Indian Tech Sparks Debate; Says India Needs To Build Its Own Tech Stack

Bhavish Aggarwal, founder of Ola Electric |

In a recent post on X, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric, voiced his belief that Indians, particularly in the technology sector, need to intensify their efforts. His comments came as a response to a Bloomberg Asia post about Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing’s call for Germans to work harder to boost their economy.

Taking to the social media platform X, Aggarwal wrote, "We in India, especially in tech industry, need to work harder too. Can’t be happy with where we are rn."

We in India, especially in tech industry, need to work harder too. Can’t be happy with where we are rn. https://t.co/fv86VHgB4Z — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 4, 2024

However, his assertion has generated a mixed bag of reactions from social media users.

"Mr. Aggarwal, I truly admire your resilience in building @OlaElectric. But if you want Indians to work more, why not start by matching the offers Deutche Bank gives its engineers? And than you can ask to put in “REAL HARD-WORK,” commented an X user to Aggarwal's post.

Another user added, "A lot more to solve. Now even in private companies people are getting lazy and finding excuses to not do any work . Recently faced same with Axis Bank."

Screengrab of the comments to Aggarwal's post | X

Aggarwal’s Follow-Up: A Call for Local Tech Development

In a subsequent post, Aggarwal extended his commentary to advocate for the development of indigenous tech infrastructure.

Referring to the recent tension between ANI Media and Wikipedia, Aggarwal highlighted the need for India to build its own tech stack to avoid such issues.

In his post, Aggarwal wrote, "Another proof of why we need to build our tech stack in India. These platforms don’t even comply with Indian laws and then even ignore court judgements! Also, just look at Twitter’s arm twisting of the Brazilian Supreme Court. The more we ignore and justify, more we risk."

Another proof of why we need to build our tech stack in India. These platforms don’t even comply with Indian laws and then even ignore court judgements!



Also, just look at Twitter’s arm twisting of the Brazilian Supreme Court.



The more we ignore and justify, more we risk. https://t.co/2NR6MiNB8q — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 5, 2024

Legal Tensions: ANI Media vs. Wikipedia

ANI Media had filed a contempt petition against Wikipedia for failing to comply with a Delhi High Court order to disclose information about individuals who edited its Wikipedia page. The court’s response was stern, criticising Wikipedia for its delayed compliance and suggesting that entities not respecting Indian laws should refrain from operating in India.

Furthermore, ANI Media’s petition also highlighted allegations of defamatory content on its Wikipedia page and demanded significant damages. Wikipedia’s defense, citing its non-Indian base as a reason for delays, was met with strong objections from the court.

Netizens Response

"That's true but then if we look at AI also, everyone is literally using the US or in some cases Chinese companies only. How can we drastically improve that?" responded an X user to Aggarwal's post.

Boss spare your jingoism here 🙏 — Tirtha🦇🔊 (@sarkerium) September 5, 2024