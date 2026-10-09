Canara HSBC Life Insurance Reports 24% Rise In Value Of New Business To ₹266 Crore In H1 FY27

Canara HSBC Life Insurance |

Mumbai: Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited on 9 October 2026, reported a 24% year-on-year growth in its Value of New Business (VNB), reaching ₹266 crore for the half-year ended 30 September 2026.

Financial Performance

The company's New Business Premium stood at ₹1,984 crore, marking a 16.1% year-on-year increase. Individual Weighted Premium Income (WPI) rose by 14.5% to ₹1,117 crore.

Total Assets Under Management (AUM) grew by 14% year-on-year to ₹50,200 crore as of 30 September 2026. Profit After Tax (PAT) for the period was ₹71.2 crore, an increase of 10.8%.

Key Ratios

The VNB margin for H1 FY27 was 21.3%. The operating RoEV on a rolling 12-month basis was 19.8%.

Total Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) reached ₹1,250 crore, a 14.4% year-on-year growth. The Solvency Ratio as of 30 September 2026 stood at 180%.

Business Growth

Protection business grew by 44% year-on-year, contributing 10.5% to total APE. Credit Life business saw a 35% year-on-year growth.

Total Premium Income for the half-year was ₹4,742 crore, up 17.3% year-on-year. Renewal Premium (Individual + Group) grew by 18.2% to ₹2,758 crore.

Product Mix

On an APE basis, the product mix included ULIP at 41%, Non-Par Savings at 24.6%, Par at 9.9%, Non-Par Protection at 10.5%, and Annuity at 13.7%.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.