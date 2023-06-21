Canara Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Mumbai’s Bhuleshwar. Check Details Here |

Notice is hereby given to the public in general and in particular to the Borrower(s) and Guarantor(s) that the below described immovable properties mortgaged /charged to the Secured Creditor, the Physical Possession of which has been taken by the Authorised Officer of Canara Bank, will be sold on “As is where is”, “As is what is” basis on 07.07.2023 for recovery of Rs. 1,95,72,042.37 (as on 31.03.2023 plus further Interest and cost from 01.04.2023) due to the ARM I Branch of Canara Bank from M/s. Paradise Construction Co (SS) represented by Proprietor / Borrower / Guarantors Mr. Mohammed Z. Sayed & Mrs. Nikhat Mohammed Sayed.

Description of property: All the piece & parcel of property of Flat No. 1401, 14th Floor, Bhatyara House CHS Ltd., Al-Azizi Tower, C S No. 2925, Plot No. 16, Islampura Street, Bhuleshwar Division, “C” Ward, Golpitha Junction, Girgaum, Mumbai - 400 004 standing in the name of Mohd Zahid Sayed and Mrs. Nikhat Mohd Sayed. Admg : 259.85 Sq. ft. carpet area.

Reserve Price: Rs. 67,40,000/-

E.M.D. : Rs. 6,74,000/-

Auction date and time: 08.07.2023 11.00 AM TO 2.00 PM

The Earnest Money Deposit shall be deposited on or before 06.07.2023 upto 5 p.m. There is no encumbrance to the knowledge of the Bank.

EMD amount of 10% of the Reserve Price is to be deposited by way of Demand Draft in favour of Authorized Officer, Canara Bank ARM 1 Branch Mumbai or Shall be deposited through RTGS/NEFT/Funds Transfer to credit of account of Canara Bank ARM 1 Branch Mumbai A/c No. 209272434 IFSC Code CNRB0002360 on or before 06.07.2023 upto 5.00 pm and other documents to be submitted to service provider on or before 06.07.2023 upto 5.00 pm.

Date up to which documents can be deposited with the Bank is 06.07.2023 upto 5.00 pm.

Date of inspection of properties on 01.07.2023 with prior appointment with Authorised Officer.

For detailed terms and conditions of the sale, please refer to the link “E-Auction” provided in Canara Bank’s website (www.canarabank.com) or may contact Dr. Seema Somkuwar, Chief Manager, Canara Bank, ARM I Branch, Mumbai (Ph. No. : 022 -22065425 / 30 / Mob. No. 98813 65087) or S. A. Rudra, Officer, Mob. 83559 49712, E-mail id : cb2360@canarabank.com during office hours on any working day or the service provider M/s. C1 India Pvt. Ltd., Udyog Vihar, Phase - 2, Gulf Petrochem Building, Building No. 301, Gurgaon, Haryana. Pin-122015 Contact Person Mr. Hareesh Gowda Mob. No. 9594597555 (Contact No. +911244302020 / 21 / 22 / 23 / 24.