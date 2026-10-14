Canara Bank Net Profit Rises 8.40% To ₹5,175 Crore In Q2 FY27

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Mumbai: Canara Bank on Thursday announced its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2026, reporting an 8.40 per cent increase in net profit to ₹5,175 crore. The bank's global business grew by 15.88 per cent year-on-year.

Business Performance

Global business for the period stood at ₹30,72,365 crore. Global deposits increased by 13.13 per cent year-on-year to ₹16,97,305 crore, while global advances (gross) grew by 19.46 per cent year-on-year to ₹13,75,060 crore.

Domestic Growth

Domestic deposits reached ₹15,47,979 crore, marking a growth of 10.97 per cent year-on-year. Domestic advances (gross) stood at ₹12,64,753 crore, increasing by 16.95 per cent year-on-year.

Credit Portfolio

RAM credit increased by 21.03 per cent year-on-year to ₹8,12,310 crore. The retail lending portfolio grew by 31.61 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,30,587 crore, with housing loans contributing ₹1,34,501 crore, up 17.35 per cent.

Asset Quality Improvement

Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio improved to 1.33 per cent as of September 2026, down from 1.57 per cent in June 2026 and 2.35 per cent in September 2025. Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) ratio improved to 0.30 per cent.

Provision Coverage Ratio

The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 95.34 per cent as of September 2026, an improvement from 94.76 per cent in June 2026 and 93.59 per cent in September 2025.

Capital Adequacy

The Capital to Risk-weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) was 17.19 per cent as of September 2026. Within this, Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) was 12.80 per cent, Tier-I was 2.25 per cent, and Tier-II was 2.14 per cent.

Priority Sector Lending

Canara Bank achieved 44.99 per cent in priority sector targets, surpassing the norm of 40 per cent. Agricultural credit stood at 20.61 per cent of ANBC, against the 18 per cent norm.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.