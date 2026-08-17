 Canara Bank Distributes Vidya Jyoti Scholarships In Kolhapur
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Canara Bank Distributes Vidya Jyoti Scholarships In Kolhapur

Dr Jasmine, IAS, Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, attended the programme as the chief guest. R Aramirtham, Assistant General Manager and Regional Office Head, Kolhapur, was also present

Press ReleaseUpdated: Monday, August 17, 2026, 05:31 PM IST
Canara Bank Distributes Vidya Jyoti Scholarships In Kolhapur
Canara Bank Distributes Vidya Jyoti Scholarships In Kolhapur | Sourced

On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, Canara Bank’s Regional Office, Kolhapur, organised the Canara Vidya Jyoti Scholarship Distribution Programme to support and encourage meritorious girl students.

Dr Jasmine, IAS, Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, attended the programme as the chief guest. R Aramirtham, Assistant General Manager and Regional Office Head, Kolhapur, was also present.

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Scholarships were distributed to meritorious girl students as part of Canara Bank’s efforts to promote education and encourage young women to pursue their academic goals. The initiative is aimed at providing financial support to deserving students and motivating them to continue their education.

Speaking on the occasion, the dignitaries highlighted the importance of education in empowering girls and creating opportunities for their future. The initiative also reaffirmed Canara Bank’s commitment to women’s empowerment, education and nation-building.

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The programme was attended by bank officials, students, teachers and other guests. The scholarship distribution marked the bank’s continued efforts to support educational development and encourage meritorious girl students.

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