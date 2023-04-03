Canara Bank appoints Uday Sankar Majumder as group chief risk officer | Image: Canara Bank (Representative)

Canara Bank appoints chief general managers, Uday Sankar Majumder as the group chief risk officer, the bank announced through an exchange filing.

Majumder will be taking over Jagdish Chander, general manager as he has been assigned a new role in the bank. The change in the role will be effective immediately from April 3, 2023.

Canara Bank offloads its entire stake in Russia's Commercial Indo Bank for Rs 121.29 crore.

Canara Bank shares

The shares of Canara Bank Limited on Monday closed at Rs 287.25, up by 0.98 per cent.