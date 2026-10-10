Can Fin Homes Net Profit Climbs 14% To ₹543 Crore In H1 FY27

Can Fin Homes | Can Fin Homes

Mumbai: Can Fin Homes Limited (CFHL) announced on Thursday a 14% increase in net profit for the first half of the current fiscal year, reaching ₹543 crore. This compares to ₹475 crore recorded in the corresponding previous period.

Loan Portfolio Growth

The company’s loan portfolio stood at ₹43,539 crore as of September 2026, marking a 10% increase from ₹39,657 crore in September 2025. Housing loans, including Construction Finance, constituted 83% of the total loan book, with non-housing loans making up the remaining 17%.

Disbursement Figures

Loan disbursements for the half year ended September 30, 2026, amounted to ₹4,982 crore. This represents a 9% growth year-on-year compared to ₹4,560 crore disbursed in the corresponding previous period.

Financial Performance Highlights

Profit before tax for H1 FY27 increased by 13% to ₹686 crore from ₹609 crore in H1 FY26. The company’s net interest margin was 3.88%, up from 3.83% in the previous half year, while Return on Assets (ROA) stood at 2.39% and Return on Equity (ROE) at 16.91%.

Provisions and Liquidity

CFHL carries a total provision of ₹525 crore, including ₹59 crore as management overlay and ₹49 crore for restructured accounts. The company's Liquidity Coverage Ratio was 291.24% as of September 30, 2026, against a stipulated ratio of 100%. Documented undrawn bank lines totalled ₹2,571 crore.

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Deposit Portfolio and Ratings

CFHL's deposit portfolio reached ₹239 crore. The company offers a 7.50% interest rate for 36-month tenured Cumulative Deposits, with senior citizens receiving an additional 0.25%. Its Fixed Deposit programme is rated "AAA" by ICRA with a Stable Outlook.

Technology Upgrade

The company has made its technology transformation project, TEJAS, fully live across the organisation. This includes all functional applications, technical and security services operating on a cloud infrastructure, designed to ensure scalability and cost optimisation.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.