Can Fin Homes appoints Srinivasan Iyer as MD and CEO for 3 years | Image: Can Fin Homes (Representative)

Can Fin Homes Ltd announced that the board of directors has appointed Suresh Srinivasan Iyer as managing director and chief executive officer with immediate effect, the company said via an exchange filing.

Iyer has been appointed for a fixed term of three years, which can be further extended to two years, the company said.

Iyer has also been designated as the company's key managerial personnel.

The appointment comes as Girish Kousgi resigned as managing director and chief executive officer of Can Fin Homes due to personal reasons on Sep 19, 2022.

Shares of the company traded 0.4% higher at 532 rupees on NSE at 09:15 IST.