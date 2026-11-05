Campus Activewear Q2 FY27 Revenue Hits ₹432.10 Crore, Footwear Maker Reports ₹33 Crore Profit Before Tax As Total Income Crosses ₹437 Crore

Campus Activewear |

Mumbai: Campus Activewear Limited, one of India's footwear manufacturers, reported revenue from operations of ₹432.10 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27, according to its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The company recorded total income of ₹437.21 crore during the July-September quarter, while profit before tax stood at ₹33 crore.

Revenue Performance

Campus Activewear reported revenue from operations of ₹432.10 crore in Q2 FY27. The company's total income, including income from sources other than its core operations, reached ₹437.21 crore. The difference of ₹5.11 crore represents income beyond revenue from operations. The reported figures provide an overview of the footwear company's financial performance during the September quarter.

Expense Details

Total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹424.21 crore, according to the company's financial statement. The expenditure figure reflects the costs reported by Campus Activewear during the three-month period. Expenses remain an important factor in assessing the company's operating performance and profitability.

Profit Performance

Campus Activewear reported profit before tax of ₹33 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The figure represents earnings before accounting for applicable income tax expenses. The supplied financial figures do not include the company's net profit or corresponding year-ago results, making a year-on-year profitability comparison unavailable.

Earnings Per Share

The footwear manufacturer reported basic earnings per share (EPS) of ₹0.79 for Q2 FY27. Diluted EPS also stood at ₹0.79 during the same quarter. Earnings per share indicate the profit attributable to each equity share, providing investors with a measure of shareholder earnings.

Investor Outlook

Campus Activewear's quarterly results highlight revenue generation, expenditure and profitability during the September period. Investors will monitor the company's revenue trajectory, cost management and earnings performance in the coming quarters. Future financial disclosures will provide further insight into changes in profitability and business performance.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently evaluate risks before investing.