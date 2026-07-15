Caliber Mining IPO Opens July 17 With ₹402–424 Price Band, ₹450 Crore Issue Targets Debt Reduction & Fleet Expansion

Mohit Chadda, CMD at the IPO press conference of Caliber Mining and Logistics Limited held in Mumbai. |

Mumbai: Caliber Mining and Logistics Limited has fixed a price band of Rs 402-Rs 424 per equity share for its maiden initial public offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on Friday, July 17, and close on Tuesday, July 21.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and in multiples of 35 thereafter.

Issue Structure

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 50 crore by promoters Mohit Satishkumar Chadda, Anuj Krishanlal Chadda, Manish Krishanlal Chadda and Rahul Roshanlal Chadda.

Ahead of the public issue, the company completed a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 100 crore in consultation with the book-running lead manager.

Use of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise Rs 208 crore from the fresh issue to repay or prepay certain borrowings. Another Rs 167 crore will be used to purchase commercial vehicles, plant and machinery, while the remaining funds will be allocated towards general corporate purposes.

Under the book-building process, up to 50% of the net offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, while at least 15% and 35% are earmarked for non-institutional and retail investors, respectively.

Business Overview

Established in 2014, Caliber Mining and Logistics operates as an integrated mining services provider, offering overburden removal, coal extraction and coal logistics. It serves customers across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, primarily working with subsidiaries of Coal India Limited, including Western Coalfields Limited and Northern Coalfields Limited.

As of April 30, 2026, the company operated a fleet of 1,911 vehicles, plant and machinery, including leased assets, and employed 5,521 people.

Financial Performance

The company's order book expanded from Rs 5,668 crore as of March 31, 2026, to Rs 9,551 crore by May 15, 2026.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,677.7 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,430.4 crore a year earlier, while net profit rose to Rs 157.9 crore from Rs 131.5 crore.

DAM Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager, while KFin Technologies is the registrar. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.