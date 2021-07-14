Cabinet committee approves revision of Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying schemes

The Centre on Wednesday decided to revise and realign schemes of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and implement them as part of the special livestock sector package over the next five years starting from 2021-22 fiscal, in a bid to leverage an investment of Rs 54,618 crore.

A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This package envisages the central government's support amounting to Rs 9,800 crore over the duration of five years for leveraging a total investment of Rs 54,618 crore for five years," according to an official statement.

The schemes have been realigned and revised in order to further boost growth in the livestock sector and thereby making animal husbandry more remunerative to the 10 crore farmers engaged in this sector, it said.

As per the revision, all the schemes of the department will be merged into three broad categories.