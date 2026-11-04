Cabinet Clears ₹4,371 Crore VISTAR Scheme To Overhaul India's Statistical System

PM Narendra Modi | PTI

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the ‘Viksit Bharat Initiative for Statistical Transformation, Analytics & Research (VISTAR)’ Scheme for the period FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31 with an outlay of Rs 4,371.10 crore.



Aligned with the central objective of Viksit Bharat 2047, the VISTAR Scheme is designed to establish a dynamic, real-time, and future-ready official statistical architecture for enhanced timeliness, data granularity, and interoperability with harmonised and AI-ready datasets, according to an official statement.



The VISTAR scheme will provide the strategic flexibility to dynamically allocate resources based on immediate policy needs, fostering a holistic approach to large-scale survey execution, methodological research, digital transformation, and national data governance. The scheme will encompass all statistical and data management activities of MoSPI, and it will play a crucial role in upgrading the official statistical system of the country. The three components of the VISTAR scheme include Comprehensive Statistical Operations and Strengthening of Ecosystem, Support for Statistical Strengthening (SSS), and Economic Census (EC).





Under the Comprehensive Statistical Operations and Strengthening of Ecosystem component, MoSPI proposes conducting 59 surveys during the 16th FC cycle, as compared to 43 major surveys conducted previously, potentially filling up critical data gaps in various sectors, thereby, improving decision-making and enabling timely and targeted policy interventions. In addition, building on recent digital transformations in technology-enabled data collection and user-centric dissemination, MoSPI will focus on the end-to-end digitalisation of statistical processes and embedding Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning into regular workflows, primarily for data processing, validation, and analysis.



The MoSPI is planning to release new metrics, including the Headline Index of Services Production and the Index of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises. The ministry will build upon the foundational pillars of data harmonisation such as data cataloguing, machine readability, interoperability, sharing protocols, and privacy by design to dismantle silos and improve programme targeting, reduce duplication, and pave the way for AI-driven decision-making across government levels.



By mainstreaming alternative sources, like mobile phones, scanners, and e-commerce data, the MoSPI will aim to complement traditional surveys, reduce respondent burden, fill data gaps, and strengthen evidence-based policymaking. Furthermore, it will ensure capacity building and enhanced opportunities for youth and researchers through the Internship Scheme for students and research proposals from academic & research institutions.

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Under the Support for Statistical Strengthening (SSS) component, funds are to be provided to state/UT governments for transforming the statistical capabilities of states and Union Territories through a redesigned, deliverable-linked framework (SSS 2.0).



On the Economic Census (EC) component, MoSPI will undertake the 8th such census in collaboration with the states/UTs, which will provide granular data and activity details of all the non–farm establishments and workers hired, therein, up to Gram Panchayat and Ward level, providing an assessment of the unorganised sector of the economy and will serve as the baseline for developing the National Statistical Business Register (SBR) to facilitate targeted enterprise surveys and strategic interventions. The economic census data will be extremely useful for planners and policy-makers at national and sub-national levels, which will pave the way for estimating the contribution of the unorganised sector to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the statement added.

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