Cabinet approves 4-year moratorium for telecom companies to pay AGR dues

The telecom sector has got a relief with the Union Cabinet on Wednesday clearing a package for the stressed telecom sector. According to the Telecom Minister, telcos will pay interest on moratorium period.

The decision is expected to offer interim cash flow relief to the sector where two of the three largest private telcos are saddled with dues. Companies such as Vodafone Idea owe crores of rupees in the form of unprovisioned statutory dues.

The moratorium will start from October 1, the Cabinet said.

PM took a bold decision over AGR (adjusted gross revenue) today. A decision has been taken to rationalise the definition of AGR. All non-telecom revenue will be taken out of AGR: Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Communications pic.twitter.com/K6ONqNyZ9I — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2021

“The reforms are deep and broad. They are structural. These reforms will bring in change today, tomorrow and in the future. I do not like to put a number on the package as it is revenue-neutral for the government,” the minister said. The moratorium will not impact the government's revenue, the minister said.

The Union cabinet has also allowed 100 percent FDI in the telecom sector with safeguards. The Telecom Minister said that the Cabinet is rationalising AGR definition, excluding non-telecom revenue of telcos from payment of statutory levies

The development comes in the wake of businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla resigning as Chairman of the much-troubled Vodafone-Idea combine on August 4. This followed Birla offering his stake in the telco to the Government or any other company approved by the Government.

Vodafone-Idea has to pay about Rs 50,399.63 crore in statutory dues dating back over past many years.

Today, 9 structural reforms and 5 process reforms in the telecom sector have been approved; these reforms will change the framework of the entire telecom sector: Minister for Communications @AshwiniVaishnaw pic.twitter.com/DMWLDoK5ip — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 15, 2021

The Supreme Court Ruling In 2020

Telecom companies operating in India are required to pay part of their revenues as license fee and spectrum charges to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for using government-owned spectrum. Last year, the apex court had directed telcos to complete payments of their AGR dues over the next ten years, instead of the previous 20-year schedule.

The reason behind the 10-year timeline and not immediate payment was to ensure that the companies would not have to shut down due to the sizeable payment obligations.



Other reforms too being considered



Sources inform news agency PTI, that the Union Cabinet may come up with reforms such as granting moratorium on unpaid dues, redefining AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) prospectively and cutting Spectrum Usage Charges.

Sources added that these concrete measures are expected to ease the cash flow issues being faced by some players in the industry.

Vodafone-Idea’s total gross debt (excluding lease liabilities and including interest accrued but not due) stood at Rs 1,91,590 crore, comprising of deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs 1,06,010 crore and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liability of Rs 62,180 crore due to the Government as of June 30, 2021.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 03:43 PM IST