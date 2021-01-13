Byju's to acquire Blackstone Group-backed Aakash Educational Services for $1 billion: Report

India's largest online ed-tech platform Byju's has inked a deal to acquire Akash Educational Services Ltd for $1 billion, reported Bloomberg News.

Sources close to the matter said that the deal which is said to be one of the largest edtech acquistions should close in the next two or three months.

For the uninitiateld, the Bengaluru-based Byju's is on a fundraising spree as the pandemic has seen a soaring demand for online education.