 Byju's Seeks Rescue Funding At Drastic 90% Valuation Cut: Here's What We Know So Far
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessByju's Seeks Rescue Funding At Drastic 90% Valuation Cut: Here's What We Know So Far

Byju's Seeks Rescue Funding At Drastic 90% Valuation Cut: Here's What We Know So Far

The once high-flying company is selling its US-based digital reading platform for children for about US dollar 400 million and is entangled in a legal tussle over a missed interest payment on a US dollar 1.2 billion (Rs 9,980 crore) loan.

www.benzinga.comUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
Byju's Seeks Rescue Funding At Drastic 90% Valuation Cut: Here's What We Know So Far | Image: Byju's (Representative)

Byju’s, once a titan in the startup world, is now seeking a lifeline. The edtech giant plans to raise over US dollar 100 million from its current investors, but at a steep price cut, valuing the firm at less than US dollar 2 billion. This is a dramatic drop from its US dollar 22 billion valuation in late 2022.

What happened? According to a report by Bloomberg, Founder Byju Raveendran is set to buy shares in this round to maintain his stake in the company. This move comes as Byju’s grapples with financial woes, intending to use the new funds to pay off vendors and stabilize its operations.

The once high-flying company is selling its US-based digital reading platform for children for about US dollar 400 million and is entangled in a legal tussle over a missed interest payment on a US dollar1.2 billion (Rs 9,980 crore) loan.

Read Also
Byju's Valuation Plummets 95% As BlackRock Slashes It From $22 Billion To $1 Billion: Report
article-image

Restructuring core business: In a bid to resurrect its core business, Byju’s is now looking to harness generative artificial intelligence for highly personalized learning.

This strategic pivot follows its massive global expansion funded by billions from heavyweights like the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, General Atlantic, and Prosus NV, which hit a snag amid a global tech funding slowdown. Many shareholders are expected to join this latest funding round.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Benzinga)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Canara Bank Net Profit Rises To ₹3,738.26 Cr; Ujjivan Small Finance Bank...

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Canara Bank Net Profit Rises To ₹3,738.26 Cr; Ujjivan Small Finance Bank...

Burman Family Gets CCI Nod To Acquire 31.27% Additional Stake In Religare Enterprises

Burman Family Gets CCI Nod To Acquire 31.27% Additional Stake In Religare Enterprises

Union Budget 2024: Know The Difference Between Interim Budget And Full Budget

Union Budget 2024: Know The Difference Between Interim Budget And Full Budget

Byju's Seeks Rescue Funding At Drastic 90% Valuation Cut: Here's What We Know So Far

Byju's Seeks Rescue Funding At Drastic 90% Valuation Cut: Here's What We Know So Far

Rupee Opens On A Flat Note Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Opens On A Flat Note Against US Dollar In Early Trade