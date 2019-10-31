Buzz: Vodafone may exit India

New Delhi: The telecom regulatory world is abuzz with feverish talk that the imperilled telecom operator, Vodafone, is ready to exit its India operations.

An email questionnaire was sent by IANS to a Vodafone-Idea spokesperson in India. IANS, in turn was asked to direct the queries to Ben Padovan, Group Head of Corporate Communications, Vodafone Group Plc.

Vodafone group did not respond to queries for two days till the time of printing. There is a buzz in telecom circles that Vodafone is ready to "pack up and leave any day now" as operating losses mount in the joint venture company, Vodafone-Idea, loss of lakhs of subscribers every month and a dwindling market capitalization which is hurting any fresh fund raising.

The material event for the company has been the recent Supreme Court judgement on AGR under which Vodafone Idea will have to pay around Rs 28,309 crore in three months time.

Following the sharp fall in shares, Vodafone-Idea has clarified to stock exchanges on October 25 and again on Tuesday, this week, that "SC judgement represents a significant event with respect for the company (sic)".