BUSY introduces direct GSTR-1 upload from accounting software

BUSY, a business accounting software, has come up with an option to upload GSTR-1 directly to the GST portal from BUSY itself without any need to visit the GST portal to help businesses (SMEs and MSMEs) in filing GST returns.

This option will help users in speedy and easy GST return filing process. It will also save a lot of time, improve business efficiency and eliminate chances of error, according to a press statement.

Apart from direct upload of GSTR-1, new changes related to tax rate-wise HSN Summary have also been incorporated.

Rajesh Gupta, Co-founder & Director, BUSY Accounting Software, said: "BUSY has enhanced the GSTR-1 filing process with the option of direct upload. Our idea behind introducing this and additional features like banking and payment gateway services is to make BUSY accounting software to be the one stop solution for all user’s business needs."

BUSY's growth last year was 25 percent, and the company is expecting to grow even further this year. Also, with the new integrations and features, the company is hoping to touch new heights shortly.