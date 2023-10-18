Business Upturn appoints Vaibhav Agarwal as Editor-in-Chief for Asia Portal |

New Delhi (India): Recently, Business Upturn, India's leading news publication, made a significant announcement regarding its expansion into the Asian region. The publication unveiled 'Business Upturn Asia,' a new platform dedicated to providing comprehensive coverage of critical areas such as geopolitics, defense, economy, and international relations. This digital portal can be accessed at asia.businessupturn.com.

In a strategic move to lead this expansion, Vipul Sipani, Founder and CEO of Business Upturn, has appointed Vaibhav Agarwal as the Editor-in-Chief for Business Upturn Asia. Agarwal, a seasoned defense journalist known for his expertise in geopolitics and defense, is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the editorial direction of this exciting new venture.

Business Upturn Asia's primary objective is to emerge as a reliable source of news and analysis within the Asian region, focusing on the intricate dynamics of the continent. With a special emphasis on geopolitics, defense strategies, economic developments, and international relations, the platform aims to provide accurate and in-depth information to its readers.

Commenting on this significant appointment, Vipul Sipani, the Founder of Business Upturn, expressed his confidence in Agarwal's leadership. "We welcome Vaibhav Agarwal to our team as Editor-in-Chief for our Asian edition," Sipani stated. "His expertise and experience in the field, combined with his unwavering commitment to quality journalism, make him the ideal candidate for this role. We believe his leadership will enhance Business Upturn Asia's coverage of these critical areas."

Vaibhav Agarwal is widely recognized for his exceptional reporting and analysis of Asian issues. His vast experience and dedication to upholding journalistic integrity are set to be valuable assets for Business Upturn Asia, ensuring that readers receive top-quality content.

The publication's goal is to offer comprehensive coverage of critical issues in Central Asia, East Asia, Middle East Asia, Northern Asia, South Asia, and Southeast Asia, thereby fostering a deeper understanding of the region's dynamics.

