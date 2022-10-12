e-Paper Get App
‘Business Meet 2022’ conducted by Maharashtra Postal Circle in connection with National Postal Week

During the interactive session discussions were held regarding better delivery performance and new routes for Rail Post Gati Shakti Project.

Pavin Elsa Nelson FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Ms. Veena Srinivas, Chief Postmaster General Maharashtra Circle with others |
Mumbai: Ms. Veena Srinivas, Chief Postmaster General Maharashtra Circle presided over the meet. Shri Amitabh Singh, Postmaster General (Mails and Business Development), made presentation regarding the new initiatives taken up by the Department of Posts and appraised the Customers regarding Logistic Post and Express Cargo Service.

During the interactive session discussions were held regarding better delivery performance and new routes for Rail Post Gati Shakti Project.

Shri Ganesh Sawaleshwarkar, Postmaster General, Navi Mumbai Region also emphasized upon the need of better co-ordination between Department of Posts and Customs for speedy clearance of Parcels at airport.

More than top fifty customers, from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai Region, dealing in both Parcels and International mails, like Election Commission, Regional Passport office, Banking Institutions and other logistic providers attended the meet.

Pharmaceutical companies and Engineering product manufactures showed keen interest in the new Logistics solutions provided by the Department of Posts in co- ordination with the Indian Railways.

A special Diwali Greeting card was released on the occasion which will be available for sale through selected Post offices in Maharashtra and Goa.

