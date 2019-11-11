Business Confidence Index down 15%: NCAER

New Delhi: As the economic scenario and business environment of India has worsened in the past few quarters, a survey by National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) shows that the business confidence index of the country declined by 15.3 per cent during the August-October quarter compared to the previous quarter.
"The numbers suggest a deep and all-pervasive worsening of business sentiments," a statement by NCAER said.
The confidence index among business sectors fell by 22.5 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis during the August-October quarter.
"NCAER's Business Confidence Index (BCI), an indicator of business sentiments across Indian industry, stood at 103.1 in Q2 2019-20 continuing its volatile journey, falling by 15.3 per cent in October on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, despite a small reprieve in July 2019," it said.
The fall in the index in the quarter ended October 2019 was driven by a deterioration in sentiments across the four components of the survey.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)