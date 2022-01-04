Bulls make a stunning comeback amid strong global cues as Sensex, Nifty continue upward march

The stock markets ended the day's trading on a high. At close, the Sensex was up 672.71 points or 1.14 percent at 59,855.93. The broader Nifty was up 179.60 points or 1.02 percent at 17,805.30. Bank Nifty was up 1.15 percent closing at 36,840.

Among the major Nifty gainers were NTPC, ONGC, SBI, Power Grid and Titan Company. Tata Motors, Coal India, Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer Products and Shree Cements were among the losers on the bourses.

Equity investors are a happy lot as their wealth jumped by Rs 4.76 lakh crore in the first two days of trading in the New Year, driven by optimism in the broader market. Helped by the ongoing rally, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped by Rs 4,76,367.89 crore to reach Rs 2,70,76,579.44 crore in just two trading sessions.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 03:43 PM IST