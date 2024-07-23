Budget 2024: Which Are The 3 Cancer Medicines That Have Been Exempted From Custom Duties? Check Here For Details

The Union finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, presented her record 7th straight budget in the Lok Sabha on July 23. The FM made some important announcements in the budget speech, which lasted for 80-long minutes.

One of the key announcements that made it to the headlines was measures taken in the health sector.

The FM announced the exemption of three crucial cancer medicines from the ambit of customs duties. The aim, according to the government, is to make these medicines 'affordable'.

These medicines that have been exempted from taxation are Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib and Durvalumab. The government levied a customs duty of 10 per cent on these crucial medicinal products.

#Budget2024 | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says "Three cancer treatment medicines to be exempt from basic customs duty..." pic.twitter.com/cqCkWqLWQi — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2024

According to an online vendor, Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, which is an injectable drug currently costs around Rs 3 lakh for a single vial. A reduction of the 10 per cent custom duty would approximately result in the vial being cheaper by Rs 30,000.

This drug is used for types of breast cancer, stomach cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

Then comes Osimertinib, this drug is used to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) This is an oral drug that is available in tablet form. According to online vendors, this drug currently cost around Rs 2 lakh. A reduction of the customs duty would mean a reduction of about Rs 20,000 in its end price. |

Then comes Osimertinib, this drug is used to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) This is an oral drug that is available in tablet form. According to online vendors, this drug currently cost around Rs 2 lakh. A reduction of the customs duty would mean a reduction of about Rs 20,000 in its end price.

Finally, coming to Durvalumab, this is an FDA-approved immunotherapy for cancer. This is an injectable drug.

The product, according to an online vendor, is estimated to cost around Rs 1.9 lakh. After a potential deduction, the vial could be cheaper, around Rs 19,000 to Rs 20,000. In addition, the finance minister also proposed changes to the Basic Custom Duty on x-ray tubes & flat panel detectors. These instruments are used in medical x-ray machines under the Phased Manufacturing Programme.