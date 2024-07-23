 Budget 2024: Solar, Nuclear & Thermal; FM Announces On Measures For Green Energy Transition
For Solar and sun-derived energy, the FM announced the PM Suryaghar Muft Bhilji Yojana. The scheme would focus on the proliferation and encouragement of solar power and solar roofs.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
article-image

The finance minister also laid emphasis on the transition to greener energy, from conventional carbon-driven energy to green.

The key elements of focus in the aspect is on the tenet of Solar, Nuclear and Thermal energy.

In addition, the FM also focused on nuclear energy, making the global inclination towards the nuclear paradigm even stronger.

The FM said, the government would establish a project to make Bharat Small Nuclear reactors for better expansion of Nuclear energy.

Another element of focus was Thermal energy. With the help of the advanced ultra-supercritical system, the government intends to create thermal power plants, thereby extending the government's green ambitions, and transitioning from non-renewable energy.

Sitharaman also announced a joint venture between public-owned companies, namely NTPC and BHEL, who will come together to make a 100 MW power plant made with AUS system. In addition, the FM also announced the initiative of establishing a taxonomy for green or climate financing for better mobility and eloquence in financing or funding green transition.

The FM also announced a reduction in customs duty on green energy-related avenues including solar energy.

