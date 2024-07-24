Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman Ousts 'Angel Tax'; Gives Relief To Startups

Startups, their founders, and their investors rejoiced when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on July 23 that the 'angel tax' will be eliminated. The history of the harsh law and the implications for the startup community of its repeal.

History of 'Angel Tax'

The concept of an 'angel tax' was initially presented by former Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee in the Union Budget of 2012. The principal aim was to scrutinize money laundering activities by means of startup investments and identify fraudulent companies subsequent to the emergence of such instances.

What is Angel Tax

For instance, this tax applies to the excess amount raised from angel investors if a company has a fair value of Rs. 2 crore and raises more than the fair amount (anything over 2 crore). The premium that investors paid was regarded by the tax department as income and was subject to a 31 per cent tax.

Angel tax abolished

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated in her budget speech on Tuesday, "I propose to abolish the so-called angel tax for all classes of investors to bolster the Indian startup ecosystem, boost the entrepreneurial spirit, and support innovation."

Loosened regulation for angel tax (2019)

The government loosened the angel tax regulations in the 2019 Union budget by requiring that startups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) be excused from the requirement.

However, the fine print made it clear that not all of these startups were exempt. It was only applicable to individuals who had been approved by the Inter-Ministerial Board (IMB), a government agency.

A team of bureaucrats known as the Income Tax Message Board (IMB) certifies whether a startup is innovative enough to qualify for benefits under the 1961 Income Tax Act.