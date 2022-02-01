Budget 2022: Total investment by power PSUs to rise 5% to Rs 51k cr

The government has proposed to increase the total investment by eight state-owned power companies by about five per cent to Rs 51,470.14 crore for financial year 2022-23.

According to the Budget document, total expenditure of the power ministry has also been pegged slightly higher at Rs 16,074.74 crore for 2022-23.

According to the budget document presented in Parliament , Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam -- the public sector undertaking (PSU) under the administrative control of Ministry of Power, witnessed the highest increase at Rs 8,000 crore in 2022-23, from the budgeted as well as revised estimate of Rs 5,000 crore for 2021-22.

The investment by NHPC has also been increased to Rs 7,361.05 crore for 2022-23.

In case of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), the investment for 2022-23 has been kept flat at Rs 7,500 crore for 2022-23, while Damodar Valley Corporation's investment has been pegged at Rs 2,009.87 crore for 2022-23.

In case of NTPC, investments for 2022-23 has been reduced to Rs 22,454 crore, from budgeted as well as revised estimates of Rs 23,736 crore for 2021-22.

According to the Budget, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation will invest Rs 900.81 crore in 2022-23, as against revised estimates of Rs 733.20 crore for this fiscal.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 05:55 PM IST