Know what these oft-used terms mean

Fiscal deficit: The excess of total government expenditure over total receipts is called a fiscal deficit.

Capital expenditure: It is the outflow of funds (expenditure) which creates assets or reduces liabilities. For instance, repayment of loans would be categorised as capital expenditure.

Capital receipts: These are mainly funds borrowed by the government from various sources (in India and overseas) and repayments by state governments of loans borrowed from the centre. Proceeds from disinvestment of public sector companies are also included in this category.

Revenue expenditure: It includes all such expenditure that is not classified as capital expenditure. It brings about no change in assets or liabilities. Salaries, interest payments or other administrative costs are examples of revenue expenditure. The revenue and capital classification apply to government receipts as well.

Revenue receipts: These are mostly revenues from taxes, dividends from companies owned by the government and interest payments on loans given by the government.

