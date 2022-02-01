Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2022-23 today
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget for the year 2022-23 in parliament today at 11 am. The budget session of Parliament began on Monday with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall.
What is the Union Budget?
Did you know the Constitution does not mention the term "budget"? Then what is it referred to as? It is referred to as the Annual Financial Statement in Article 112 of the Constitution. The Annual Financial Statement is a detailed statement of the estimated receipts and expenditures of the government for that year.
According to the Union Budget, the financial year runs from 1 April of the present year to 31 March of the next year.
Why is the Budget important?
The Union Budget provides direction to the government’s economic policy, allocates money to ministries for their spending and broadly outlines tax proposals for the coming year.
Economic Survey
A day before the Budget presentation, an Economic Survey is taken up for the year gone by. The documentation plays an important role in offering a framework for the Budget. The preparation of the Budget is largely contributed by the various departments of the Finance Ministry.
Budget 2022 to be paperless
For the first time ever, the Budget will be paperless this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry has decided not to print copies of the Budget 2021. The Budget will be typed and available for all as a soft copy, online
Red briefcase
The briefcase held by the Finance Minister has an interesting history. Briefcase from the French word 'bougette' which means briefcase.
The finance minister's briefcase contains the speech and financial papers--the latter is distributed after the speech.
The finance minister who set the trend of carrying a brief case to Parliament was R K Shanmugham Chetty who carried it on November 26, 1947
Not all finance ministers since Chetty have followed the tradition. Some of them have skipped it and preferred to carry files like former finance ministers TT Krishnamachari, and Morarji Desai.
Nirmala Sitharaman’s bahi-khaata
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prefers to carry the red bahi-khaata. Her reasoning? ‘Modi’s government is not a suitcase government’. A year later, the bahi-khaata became tech-driven replacing the finance minister’s speech with a red cloth covered tablet. Incidentally, that marked another first for Sitharaman and Modi’s government. A paperless budget.
Covid-19 pandemic turned the Budget for 2021-22 was paperless - a first in Independent India.
Last year, the Union government also launched the 'Union Budget Mobile App' for lawmakers as well as general public. This app enables them to access budget-related documents easily.
First woman to present Union Budget
In 2019, Sitharaman became the second woman to have presented the budget after Indira Gandhi, who had presented the budget for the financial year 1970-71.
What happens after Budget is presented in Parliament?
After the budget speech is presented, a general discussion on the broad budgetary measures takes place. Members participating in the debate outline principles and policies underlying the budget presented.
After this discussion, Parliament usually goes into recess for about three weeks. During this recess, Departmentally Related Standing Committees (DRSCs) examine the detailed estimates of ministries' expenditure called demands for grants. The DRSCs then submit reports on each ministry's demands for grants. Once the DRSCs have submitted their reports, discussion and voting take place in Lok Sabha on demands for grants of various ministries. The demands which have not been voted on by the last day fixed for passing the budget are "guillotined", ie they are voted upon together.
The demands for grants are consolidated into the Appropriation Bill. This must be passed by the Parliament to allow withdrawal of funds from the Consolidated Fund of India for the sanctioned expenditure by the government.
The Finance Bill is put to vote. The budgetary process concludes with the passage of the Finance Bill.
Know what these oft-used terms mean
Fiscal deficit: The excess of total government expenditure over total receipts is called a fiscal deficit.
Capital expenditure: It is the outflow of funds (expenditure) which creates assets or reduces liabilities. For instance, repayment of loans would be categorised as capital expenditure.
Capital receipts: These are mainly funds borrowed by the government from various sources (in India and overseas) and repayments by state governments of loans borrowed from the centre. Proceeds from disinvestment of public sector companies are also included in this category.
Revenue expenditure: It includes all such expenditure that is not classified as capital expenditure. It brings about no change in assets or liabilities. Salaries, interest payments or other administrative costs are examples of revenue expenditure. The revenue and capital classification apply to government receipts as well.
Revenue receipts: These are mostly revenues from taxes, dividends from companies owned by the government and interest payments on loans given by the government.
No halwa ceremony in 2022
In pre-pandemic, the halwa was given a customary stirring by the Finance Minister and then distributed to the officials. Why halwa? Simply because it is an Indian tradition to offer sweet before starting some important.
People who participate are then put in a ‘lock-in’ in the North Block for 10 days so that the contents of the Budget are not leaked before the finance minister makes the announcements.
Last year, employees were not kept in the North Block after the halwa ceremony as the printing of the budget did not happen due to COVID-19 precautions.
‘Summary for the Cabinet’
The finance minister briefs the Union Cabinet through a 'summary for the Cabinet' just before presenting it in the Lok Sabha.
Finance minister presents the Budget in Lok Sabha.
Date, timing of Budget announcement changed from 2017
Until 2016, it was presented on the last day of February. From 2017, the Budget is presented on February 1 every year.
Until 1999, the Union Budget was presented at 5 pm on the last working day of February as per British era practice.
Former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha in 1999 changed the budget presentation timing to 11 am. Arun Jaitley started presenting the Union Budget on February 1 in 2017, departing from the colonial-era tradition of using the last working day of that month.
First Budget
The Budget was first introduced in India on April 7, 1860 when Scottish economist and politician James Wilson from East India Company presented it to the British Crown.
Language used to deliver Budget announcements
Until 1955, the Union Budget was presented in English. However, the Congress-led government later decided to print the Budget papers in both Hindi and English.
Budget speech
A speech can last from 90 minutes to even 120 minutes. Guess, which was the longest speech? Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2020 speech was the longest in the history of independent India, which went on for two hours and 40 minutes. Inspite of the time taken, the finance minister could not finish the last two pages and had to cut it short.
In 2019, the finance minister delivered the budget speech for two hours and 17 minutes. Guess, which Finance Minister’s speech was the shortest? In 1977, the then finance minister Hirubhai M Patel, delivered the shortest budget speech of merely 800 words.
Who used most words in Budget speech?
At 18,650 words, Manmohan Singh delivered the longest Budget speech in terms of words in 1991 under the Narasimha Rao government. In 2018, then finance minister Arun Jaitley's speech with 18,604 words was the second- longest in terms of word count. Jaitley spoke for 1 hour and 49 minutes.
Which finance minister presented the most Budgets?
Former Prime Minister Moraraji Desai holds the record of presenting the most number of budgets in the history of the country. He had presented 10 budgets during his stint as finance minister during 1962-69, followed by P Chidambaram (9), Pranab Mukherjee (8), Yashwant Sinha (8) and Manmohan Singh (6).
Railway Budget
Till 2017, railway budget and Union Budget were presented separately. After being presented separately for 92 years, the Railway budget was merged in the Union Budget in 2017 and presented together.
Printing of Budget
Till 1950, the budget was printed at Rashtrapati Bhavan until it got leaked. Then the venue of printing had to be shifted to a press at the Minto Road in New Delhi. In 1980, a government press was set up in the North Block - the seat of the finance ministry.
Iconic Budgets
The Black Budget: The 1973-74 Budget presented by Yashwantrao B Chavan in the Indira Gandhi government was called the Black Budget as the fiscal deficit during that year was Rs 550 crore. It was a time when India was going through acute financial distress.
Carrot & Stick Budget: The Union Budget presented by VP Singh for the Congress government on February 28, 1986, was the first step towards dismantling licence raj in India. It was called the 'Carrot and Stick' budget as it offered both rewards and punishment. It introduced MODVAT (Modified Value Added Tax) credit for lowering the cascading effect of tax that consumers had to pay while also launching an intense drive against smugglers, black marketers, and tax evaders.
Epochal budget: Manmohan Singh's landmark 1991 budget under the PV Narasimha Rao government that ended licence raj and began the era of economic liberalisation, is known as 'Epochal Budget'. Presented at a time when India was on the brink of an economic collapse, it among other things slashed customs duty from 220 percent to 150 percent and took steps to promote exports.
Dream Budget: P Chidambaram in the 1997-98 budget used the Laffer Curve principle to lower tax rates to increase collections. He slashed maximum marginal income tax rate for individuals from 40 per cent to 30 per cent and that for domestic companies to 35 per cent besides unleashing a number of major tax reforms including a voluntary disclosure of income scheme to recover black money. Referred to as the 'Dream Budget', it also slashed customs duty to 40 per cent and simplified excise duty structure.
Millennium Budget: Yashwant Sinha's Millennium Budget in 2000 laid the road map for the growth of India's Information Technology (IT) industry as it phased out incentives on software exporters and lowered customs duty on 21 items such as the computer and computer accessories.
Rollback Budget: Yashwant Sinha's 2002-03 budget for the NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee is popularly remembered as the Rollback Budget as several proposals in it were withdrawn or rolled back.
Once-in-a-Century Budget: Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2021 presented what she called was 'once-in-a-century budget' as it looked to revive Asia's third-largest economy via investing in infrastructure and healthcare while relying on an aggressive privatisation strategy and robust tax collections.
Finance ministers read out rhymes, shaayari, couplets
In 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman invoked legendary poets by including their verses in her Budget speech. Towards the beginning, Sitharaman read out a couplet by Rabindranath Tagore: “Faith is the bird that feels the light/and sings when the dawn is still dark.”
The lines are from Tagore’s poem titled Fireflies, translated from bilingual Lekhan (1926).
“A King/Ruler is the one who creates and acquires wealth,/protects and distributes it for common good.”—That is from the classic Tamil text penned by Thiruvalluvar.
Arun Jaitley recited a tongue-in-cheek comment aimed at the UPA in 2015 with these lines from a Hindi poem: "Kuch to gul khilaye hai, kuch abhi khilaane hai, par baagh mein ab bhi kaante kuch purane hain."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
