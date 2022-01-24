Budget 2022: Increase allocation to education; bridge digital divide

Last year, to address the COVID-19 exigencies, the education budget was reduced. It is critical to increase the allocation to the education budget and find out a way to reduce the increased inequity in access to education, said firms in the education space.

Here's their wish list:

Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL)

With the Union Budget 2022-23 approaching, the young generation has high expectations from the Government especially in four segments – Education & Skill Development, better infrastructure, enhanced employment opportunities and common man's safety and security. We expect there to be a great amount of focus on online education and its infrastructure, especially in the Tier 2,3 cities, in the Budget. The government should announce an attractive stimulus package and provisions for the education industry to bridge the glaring gap between urban and rural populations. The Government also needs to support telecom companies so that they develop better infrastructure, internet connectivity, access to modern devices, ensuring last-mile delivery, quality guidance to the underserved who have been left behind owing to the digital divide.

Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-Founder-InterviewBit & Scaler--online tech-versity

While the transition to an online mode of education may have been relatively seamless for those with means and situated in metros and tier I cities, those less privileged struggled to keep pace. With the rollout of 5G, the government will also need to ensure adequate 4G coverage is made available to learners across demographics. Therefore, it would be prudent in the upcoming Budget if the government allocates sufficient funds to improve internet infrastructure, especially in smaller cities, to facilitate learning and upskilling among aspirants.

Achin Bhattacharyya, CEO & Founder, Notebook - after-school digital learning portal

In Budget 2022, we expect an increase in allocation towards education. We need to invest heavily in teachers training and workshops. Taking into account the current scenario of education in the country, the need of the hour is to invest heavily in Research Infrastructure in the country to stop brain drain. Looking at the cost of education in the country, the Goods and Service Tax (GST) on educational services should be reduced from 18 percent to 5 percent. Long term tax exemption and funding support to ed-tech firms will go a long way towards ensuring that the sector is able to attract and retain quality talent.

Amit Agarwal, Founder and CEO, OckyPocky, edtech firm

Now it’s time to focus on investing in Bharat’s intellectual capital from non metro cities. There is a growing need for the government to subsidize the middle class, who constitute the majority of Bharat, to claim tax exemption on their ed-tech spending under section 80C. Furthermore, an extension of the time limit to qualify for capital gains tax exemption for early-stage investors or micro funds with a size of less than $25 million by investing in startups would result in more capital being made accessible to emerging startups. We hope that the government considers extending such time limits indefinitely in the coming years to have a sustainable support mechanism around startups, similar to what other countries have done.

Ankit Arora, Founding Director, Saarthi Education-new-age non-profit organization

While mindlessly opening up schools might not be the best idea, there are several steps the government must take. These include opening schools in batches while following COVID-appropriate behaviour, setting up protocols for children in normal times and times when the wave is climbing, creating a community-focused approach by appointing community volunteers who can ensure learning continues while schools are shut or run at limited capacity. All of this will require budget and resources - resources to be mobilised at the community level, training teachers to follow COVID appropriate behaviour, equipping schools to follow safety protocols and making children and parents feel safe. The government has a golden chance to increase the Education budget and set aside a hefty chunk to focus on school re-openings. A part of this extra budget should also be used to run remediation programmes for children who have lost their learning levels and need to come up to speed with their grade levels. This means engaging on-profit organisations in providing offline and digital resources to both, the teachers and children.

Charu Noheria, Co-Founder & COO, Practically-an experiential learning app for STEM.

The much-anticipated Union Budget comes at a time when we are introducing necessary reforms in the EdTech space. Having a central body to regulate best practices in the education and EdTech space will be largely beneficial for the consumers. Ideally, the Budget this year should consider important factors such as stronger adoption of the blended learning model and investment in a stronger digital infrastructure beyond Tier 1 cities as well. Digitization is expected to be an effective solution in bridging the literacy gap for our country. Additionally, for educational institutions and courses the revision of the 18 percent GST slab will be largely beneficial in offering more conducive rates or fees to students. btedly be one of the strongest countries in the world.

Dr Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson, KiiT International School

It is essential that we take measures to guarantee that education is not put on hold and adapt our education system, pedagogies, and assessments accordingly. Upskilling of teachers is, therefore, more important than ever now. A cut in interest rates on education loans is also required so that students aspiring for higher education are not financially burdened. Implementation of NEP 2020 has been slow, and the upcoming Budget needs to focus on this. Budgetary allocations need to be made for faster implementation of NEP 2020 which has the potential to change our education system for the better. 6 – 10 percent of the GDP should be allocated towards education. This would lead to a healthy start in the further progress to build a stronger foundation. Opening FDI into education would be helpful in further expansion of technological advancements.

Dr Pankaj Sharma, Director, JK Lakshmipat University

In this Budget, the Government should announce multiple schemes to enhance better Internet connectivity infrastructure across the nation so that last-mile connectivity can be ensured and access to affordable 5G devices. Education curriculum in the higher education institutes should be job-ready so that drop-out rates can be curtailed. If we see the education expenditure, India spends only 4.6 percent of its total GDP and ranks 62nd in total public expenditure on education per student, therefore it’s high time that the government should allocate at least 6 percent of Indian GDP to the education sector.

Dr Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group

We expect to see an increase in the allocation of annual budget for education from 6 percent as done in 2021 which amount a total allocation of Rs. 93,223 crores, against Rs. 99,311 crores in the year before that. We are hoping for an increase of allocation of the annual education budget to 10 percent. Currently, the GST rate which is applied on education is categorized under Education Services and hence 18 percent GST is levied, we expect the Government to revise the GST rate and reduce it to 5 percent. The pandemic has severely impacted the learning process and students are looking at the other supplementary sources, hence, reducing the GST will ease the pressure of the parents especially those from lower or middle class and learning will be made affordable for all the sections of the society.

Madhu Agrawal, Co-Founder, Clever Harvey - a career exploration and acceleration startup

One of the key areas of concern for all edtech companies is the disparity in the GST treatment of print educational solutions vs digital educational solutions. For example, a textbook is charged 5 percent GST whereas the same book in an online format is charged 18 percent GST. We've seen the potential of online educational material increasing access to education and the quality of education. We are expecting this GST should be reduced so that more people can invest in digital education.

Preethi Vickram, Founder, Tapas Progressive Learning

The education sector has seen two major disruptions during the last couple of years, introduction of the NEP and the COVID pandemic. Both these have shown that there is an immediate requirement for schools to change their model, embrace technology and upgrade the school campuses. The expectation from the Budget is to provide easy and affordable access to loans as the institutions need to enhance their capital investment to build new departments, faculties, and facilities. The drive should be towards more offline classes and not edtech alone, as school going children need hands-on learning. This translates to addressing the infrastructure issue from a hygiene perspective, in the post COVID era. Investment in education today will reap a better economy tomorrow, hence the ask for a higher overall allocation. A budgetary road map for the implementation of the NEP will be well received by all stakeholders.

Prajodh Rajan, Co-Founder and Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning

We are looking forward to Finance Minister to include relief steps for parents and schools, who have been deeply impacted by the pandemic. As the education sector is one of the highly impacted segments during the pandemic, we expect due consideration on operational expenses for pre-schools and schools to be able to reopen and resume operations with appropriate safety measures including access to affordable credit & financing solutions. An increased allocation for the education sector will help negate the learning gaps children have endured due to the closure of schools for more than 18-20 months.A reduction in the 18 percent GST levied especially on rented premises used for Pre-Schools & Schools would provide relief for the segment.

RCM Reddy, MD & CEO, Schoolnet India Ltd

In keeping with the National Education Policy 2020, we hope that the Government of India announces measures to strengthen the digital capability of each school, owing to the great digital divide that still exists, on a mission mode. Such a digital initiative should be holistic including access to the internet, affordable and appropriate devices, projectors, teacher training in digital pedagogy, curriculum centric multimedia content, adaptive assessments, and analytics to track progress. Given the considerable expertise of private sector in Edutech, PPP models could be explored to execute such a mission. This will set the foundation on which the effectiveness of teaching and learning will improve and pave the path to democratise access to education.

Rajeev Tiwari Co-founder, STEMROBO Technologies

A cut in the tax rate would be most welcomed from the government side and it would be a great relief for parents paying the tuition fees. This conundrum, which has arisen as a result of the pandemic in children's learning stages, can be resolved by continuing to use educational technologies and implementing new approaches to satisfy the demands of parents and students. Our expectation is that the Union Budget should further drive policies around Innovation, Creativity and Experiential Learning. NITI Aayog’s flagship Project Atal Tinkering Labs which was setup in 2016 has been making a great impact in this regard, the need is to further strengthen this project and link it learning outcomes in STEM, Experiential Learning, AI and Coding.

Ravi Panchanadan, MD &CEO, Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE)

Along with accessible internet, it is also vital to ensure that learners in need of digital assets are supported. Scholarships or subsidies to purchase laptops, smartphones, and other tech requirements, including more imaginative ways to utilize old digital assets, need to be explored, further. There is a gap in faculty training. We need to empower our experienced educators to understand new tools and techniques. It is important now to allocate budgets toward upskilling the existing instructors and training of fresher teachers, ensuring qualitative pedagogy. Further, there is a need to reimagine effective assessments focused on using digital methods and amplifying their benefits."

Rishabh Khanna, Cognitive Scientist and Co-Founder of Suraasa- a teacher growth-focussed ed-tech platform

Education has taken a new direction that has made technology-based learning, whether online or blended, indispensable for our education system. Over 1 crore teachers of the country have pushed themselves to embed technology in their teaching systems and they need support in developing their capability on new-age teaching methods. We should allocate a part of the education budget specifically to solve this need. After all, teachers are leaders in a classroom and our students can learn effectively only if teachers are able to interact with them on the same wavelength.

Shashank Pandey, Co-founder, ConveGenius - a social edtech startup

I hope the upcoming Union Budget would support the perfect blending of digital and traditional education and strive to encourage the adoption of emerging technologies. Moreover, the government should make more efforts to engage in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Science training sessions at the grassroots level and build up capacities and acumen for new-age tech domains in educational institutions. Another important aspect to be considered is improved internet connectivity infrastructure across the nation that promotes last-mile access, affordable 5G devices, and most importantly helps EdTech companies with strong data protection laws.

Sumeet Jain, Co-founder, Yocket, edtech startup

There is an urgent need for implementation of ed-tech policies for all the students and edtech companies. Self-regulation is the need right now. Ed-tech is still in its nascent stage and any policies which are not able to evolve well with the industry would be disastrous. Govt regulation at this stage might not be the best thing, but the industry together should have some self-regulation which can build trust for the whole industry.

Budget 2022 should declare a moratorium on dducation loans. Education loans in India has seen a lot of NPAs. This has majorly happened in the domestic sector and banks have bled. For international education, the new-age NBFCs have done very well. Most of the students who are going for higher education abroad are doing so on education loans and they have done well. With very low NPAs in this sector, the government needs to ensure that loans above 20 lakhs also come under priority. The Government could also provide some interest waiver (or subsidy) schemes which can provide more access to students for funds.

Sumesh Nair, CEO & Co-founder, Board Infinity-full-stack career platform for students and jobseekers

Apprentice levy: Our expectation from the Budget is 2 fold - one is an apprentice levy on all organisations paying wage bills more than 15 crores. This levy should be charged at 0.5 percent - 1 percent of the wage bill. This levy can be used to build apprentice training programs which can help a massive number of students getting out of higher education to access these programs and get skilled.

The second expectation is a reduction in GST. More than 50 percent of the total addressable market can’t pay more than Rs 35,000 for a skilling course.This plus GST of 18 percent discourages many consumers to opt for learning and relearning. I would urge the government to reduce the GST from 18% to 5 percent on all educational services. This would encourage skill learning and create more skilled professionals which is the need of the hour.

Tara Singh Vachani - Managing Trustees - Max India Foundation 2.0

There exists a gulf between the number of children pursuing education in India and the resources available to them. Our aim must be to reduce this gap from widening – through alternative and immersive education models such as social-emotional learning – and offer equal opportunities to each child to enable society to realize its full potential. Given the fact that the budgetary allocation towards the education sector was reduced to Rs 93,224 crore for 2021-22 from Rs 99,312 crore 2020-21 (also less than the allocation made in 2019-20), a higher allocation towards the education sector this year is vital for further prioritizing the early-stage development of children and catalyzing innovation within the existing pedagogical methods.

Ujjwal Singh, CEO and President, Infinity Learn

We expect the government to recognize Edtech as an industry group, allowing it to engage in decentralizing learning at all levels and reconsidering the taxation of ESOPs. For a fair and equal system for offline and online education providers, the government should cut GST on online learning and materials.

Vandit Kinarivala, Founder & CEO, Dweek Studios

Education is exempt from GST which is great. Things get back when EdTech products / solutions come under the 18 percent slab. We hope that the government considers a reduction in the slab this year.

