Budget 2022: Healthcare likely to receive top priority, says Assocham survey

Healthcare sector is likely to receive the highest priority in the upcoming Union Budget 2022-23 on account of continuing challenges posed by COVID-19 and the imperative need for scaling up public health infrastructure, according to Assocham survey.

Assocham noted that 47 per cent of the respondents pointed towards Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman according maximum attention to healthcare in the Budget, while MSMEs, energy and infrastructure and technology were on priority list as per the survey done among 400 respondents across 40 cities from different sectors.

Nearly 40 per cent of the Assocham survey respondents said the Finance Minister should reduce the income tax among other measures to boost private demand and consumption.

