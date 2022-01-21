Budget 2022: Fintech sector wants tax reforms, measures to ease credit disbursement to small biz

With the government making strides through several initiatives including the recently set up Fintech Department and the introduction of Payment Investment Development Fund (PIDF), the sector is expecting to see more opportunities and initiatives being taken forward by the government that will help in the expansion of the market, influence customer behaviour, and impact long-term changes in the financial industry.

Anuj Khosla, Chief Executive Officer – Digital Business, Hitachi Payment Services

The Budget 2022 should incentivise the MSME sector to adopt digital payments progressively. The digital payment ecosystem can unlock value for MSMEs by helping them expand customer base, improving cash flows through faster realization of funds, providing upsell opportunities, reducing costs and creating a digital footprint that would enable easy access to credit at cheaper rates. With the impact of the pandemic and the shift towards online purchases and adoption of digital payment modes by consumers, MSMEs need to be adequately equipped to cater to changing customer needs and behaviour while enabling them to thrive in an evolving digital landscape.

Arun Nayyar, Chief Executive Officer, NeoGrowth Credit Pvt Ltd

In the upcoming Union Budget 2022-23, we expect to see initiatives that would further strengthen the financial inclusion of MSMEs in India and encourage digitisation. With the third wave upon us, we expect to see an extension on priority sector lending to NBFCs by banks extending credit to underserved and unserved MSME segments. To boost adoption of digital payments by the MSME sector, we would like to see the introduction of incentives such as tax breaks for merchants who adopt digital payments.

Amit Nigam, COO & Executive Director, BANKIT

The expected outcome of the efforts of Fintech industries is to make people rely on uncomplicated, safe, and one-stop-solution services. Fintech industry is based on technology and innovation. With a huge investment on IT infrastructure and manpower, we are expecting tax relaxations on these investments.

Amit Damani, Founder, Credit Fair

The government needs to play a fine balancing act between spurring economic growth while consolidating its finances. Subdued interest rates especially in government bonds and fixed deposits will be needed to spur capex, SMEs and fintech lending. As a creator of Alternative Assets we hope the Budget will nudge individuals to diversify their portfolio and enable pension funds to invest in a wider range of fixed income or equity assets that have been created by fintechs.

Ashish Nayyar, Co-Head, OakNorth India

We hope that urgent policy intervention through the upcoming Budget doesn’t just support livelihoods in the near-term but also establishes a sustainable future framework based on quality public education and skill development, that facilitates upward occupational, and therefore economic, mobility of the masses. We look forward to further reforms being announced in the areas of taxation, promoting a favorable compliance and regulatory environment, and simplifying investment avenues along with measures to ease credit disbursement to small businesses.

Anil Pinapala, CEO & Co-Founder, Vivifi India Finance

I hope to see a strong mandate for financial inclusion and assistance from the GoI for startups attempting to bring in credit for all transcending language, literacy, location, livelihood like FlexPay. Relaxation in norms and assistance with liquidity to lending NBFC fintechs who are attempting to offer credit to the under-served and unserved would be a welcome move. I also hope that non-prime lending could be brought under priority sector so that NBFCs can truly work to bring credit to all.

Ankur Gupta, Founder and CEO, Ruptok Fintech Private Limited

Budget 2022 should introduce regulations that will help in greater credit access to people and curbing illegal activities while building trust in the digital lending process for the last mile. In line with the government’s goal of creating a digital economy, introducing credit schemes will incentivize the sector and help in providing timely credit to customers that have struggled due to the lack of credit accessibility through traditional means of lending which has directly affected their business opportunity. Increase tax benefits on Gold Loans. We expect the government to introduce regulatory changes that would create an easy line of access for start-ups & MSMEs to secure credit from online lending players. This will further help in boosting our economy.

Amit Ratanpal, Founder & MD, BLinC Invest

Indian capital market has seen seminal reforms over the last decade. However, taxation on long-term capital gains (LTCG) acts as a big deterrent for low and middle-income groups that want to invest in the market. Reduction in taxes on LTCG will incentivize this segment of customers, thereby, increasing their participation in the capital markets. Additionally, the government should allocate some budget for providing credit to SMEs (for multiple use cases such as supply chain, working capital, etc.) through a transparent process that is managed and monitored by a Public-Private Partnership.

Anshuman Narain, Vice-President, CashBean (P.C.Financial Services Pvt Ltd.)

The main impetus that finfech needs today is the further dignification of India through state investment in e-infrastructure. A lot of the country is still behind in terms of high-speed internet access and while private players have proliferated the internet, a state-focused effort in this direction will provide manifold growth to the tech industry (and subsequent tax accruals for the government).

Bhavin Patel, Co-founder & CEO, LenDenClub

The economy is projected to gradually return to its previous trajectory, with fiscal priorities in the upcoming Budget invigorating it. A regulatory body to oversee payment recovery is the need of the hour. An enhanced procedural aid to the legal recovery of repayments from digital borrowers to further protect the rights of those who lend money. Such a specialized government vehicle to oversee fintech could not only help startups run more effectively, following compliance requirements, but it would eliminate possible fraudsters.

Returns from investments in Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending could be exempted from tax under Section 80C of Income Tax law, or a different provision could be carved out to reduce tax rates such as tax exemption for gains below Rs 20,000. This will encourage people across geographies to invest in P2P lending, making funds accessible on multiple platforms.

Dilip Modi, Founder, Spice Money

Union Budget 2022-23 should ensure there’s a special focus on bolstering rural development. Exemptions on procurement of point of sale terminals, GST rates for rural banking agents remitting funds among households, and subsidies to compensate for merchant discount rate (MDR) waiver are among some of the measures that will help in promoting digital awareness and initiatives across the country.

Jitin Bhasin, Founder & CEO- SaveIN

Startups have a significant role to play in strengthening the healthcare ecosystem across the country. 70 percent of expense towards healthcare is borne out of pocket and penetration of health insurance is less than 1 percent. The government should consider additional sops for individuals allowing them to spend on preventive healthcare, insurance, personal fitness and also consider special tax concessions for startups focused on the healthcare sector.

Kumar Abhishek, Founder and CEO, ToneTag

We are hopeful that the upcoming Budget will focus on bolstering the digital infrastructure of cooperative banks across the country and initiate reforms that drive digital financial inclusion. It is also crucial to capitalize on the success of homegrown technologies such as the UPI and encourage tech startups to invest in R&D and explore avenues to leverage existing tech and create new products. We are hopeful that the upcoming Budget will consider offering tax benefits and incentives; thus encouraging innovation.

Lalit Mehta, Co-founder & CEO, Decimal Technologies

Budget 2022 should introduce regulations that will help in greater credit access to MSMEs and curbing illegal activities while building trust in the digital lending process for the last mile. In line with the government’s goal of creating a digital economy, introducing credit schemes will incentivise the sector and help in providing timely credit to MSMEs that have struggled due to the lack of credit accessibility through traditional means of lending which has directly affected their business opportunity.

Murali Nair, President-Banking, Zeta

Given the surge in digital payments, the Budget should consider offering tax incentives to consumers, merchants and ecosystem enablers. The digital payments ecosystem can be a force multiplier for economic growth. In order to accelerate innovation in the fintech space, the Budget should also support more partnerships between banks and fintechs- this will aid in pushing the economy towards financial inclusion. We expect the new Budget to include supportive initiatives to provide a modern payments framework which can ensure high-quality performance while gearing up for the next wave of transformation.

Manish Lunia, Co-Founder, Flexiloans

Smaller businesses have suffered due to the pandemic, and the fear of Omicron doesn’t look to be subsiding soon. The government should focus on expanding digital footprints for enabling quicker access to financial services. Enabling systemic financial institutions like fintech NBFCs to support the small businesses via cheaper funding schemes, the extension of Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises cover, and attractive priority sector lending guidelines will help.

Mandar Marathe, CEO, Koppr

A special focus on making health insurance affordable by reducing GST on premiums from 18 percent to 5 percent is a viable option. The government could also look to increase the limit of deduction under Section 80D from Rs. 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. A significant allocation of the budget should be made towards bolstering the healthcare infrastructure of the nation. From the current 1.8 percent of GDP spent, the FM minister should further raise it to 3%. Apart from healthcare, the Modi government could do wonders to bring in more domestic equity investments by reducing the rate of capital gains tax from 10 percent to 5 percent or doing away with LTCG tax altogether.

Meghna Suryakumar, Founder & CEO, Crediwatch

Simplify banking norms and encourage a digitisation of financial services to aid the Fintech Sector. Further investments in strengthening digital public infrastructure.

Mitesh L Thakker, Founder & CEO, MissCallPay

UPI, as a revolution from India, has reached only 20 crore users of 118 crore mobile subscribers in India. Government should incentivize new users, primarily the Low Middle Income and Jan Dhan Account holders who on-board on UPI for the first time, provide incentives to fintechs into Feature Phone, Voice and USSD-based payments space to help absorb operational cost of technology so that UPI revolution reach into nook and corners of Bharat.

Nitin Misra, Co-founder, indiagold

In Budget 2022 we expect the government to introduce a policy framework where FinTechs can work with the relevant institutions to financialize India's 24,000 tonne-gold reserves through initiatives like the current Gold Monetization Scheme and the proposed Gold Savings Account, as mentioned in NITI Aayog's February 2018 report.

Poshak Agrawal, Co-founder & CEO, Florence Capital

The Union Budget for 2022-23 will be crucial for women as they have suffered disproportionately due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Budget needs to not just reverse this trend but create the ground for better formal sector job opportunities for women. This requires work from the ground up, including higher capital expenditure on education and health – issues that are key for women. We hope that the Budget for 2022-23 will prioritize spending on gender budgeting to help reduce inequalities.

Rohit Gajbhiye, Founder and CEO, Financepeer

Budget 2022 should encourage the growth and success of the fintech industry by enacting favorable policies and relaxing restrictions. The booming digital infrastructure won’t be complete without having a robust data protection mechanism. Budget should focus on building the necessary infrastructure for data security. Secondly, NBFCs are an important pillar of our country’s financial ecosystem. The Budget should focus on further strengthening the NBFCs through incentives and investments, to give it the required push.

Ram Shriram, Founder, BharatATM

The accelerated growth seen by the FinTech and startup ecosystem in 2021 has shored up the need for a more focused approach towards sustaining the growth and protecting customer confidence. Exemptions on procurement of point of sale terminals, GST rates for rural banking agents remitting funds among households, and subsidies to compensate for merchant discount rate (MDR) waiver are among some of the measures industry executives are keeping an eye out for.

Rajat Deshpande, Co-founder, CEO, FinBox

Year 2021 has been tough for the retail and SMB segments. The digital lending space, small-ticket loans as a part of cash flow lending and supply chain financing have immense potential to provide impetus to financial inclusion. But low-value loan collections can be a costly affair for lenders. UPI mandate, like the NACH mandate, is a cheaper alternative and could help solve this collections puzzle a great deal. But its enforceability remains a problem as UPI payments don’t find cover under the Payments and Settlements Act, 2007. Although, UPI AutoPay and collection mandates aren't currently backed by the same legal framework as eNach or cheques. The onus is upon the government to update laws in tandem with technological advancements. In addition, anti-competitive practices such as zero MDR, large capital requirements, and caps on market share are less than ideal practices that are sure to limit innovation and growth.

Sanjay Sharma, MD, Aye Finance

The Government should consider extending and expanding the ECLGS program for better part of the new financial year. It is important that rates of interest in these schemes should not be capped so that lenders are encouraged to make these funds flow to the micro scale businesses where their operating costs are high. Capping the rate of interest diverts most of these funds to the bigger enterprises and thus starves the most needy micro businesses. Loan restructure program has been the life support for so many micro businesses that have been established by years of toil by the business owner. We are not yet out of the woods and the lenders should hence be allowed to extend the restructuring window by 6-12 more months, to enable these businesses to pull through this trough.

Sanket Shendure, Co-Founder and CEO, Minko

About $400 -500 billion or 30 to 40 lakh crores of B2B payments from retailers to distributors in India's retail market happen through cash. If the government provided some incentives to small shop owners to make supplier payments digitally, in the budget, it could potentially save costs and bring about increased financial inclusion.

Sumit Gwalani, Co-Founder, Fi

This year’s Budget offers an opportunity to shrug off the impact of the third wave and push the economy towards higher growth. Throughout last year, we have seen that more individuals are keen to take part in India’s capital market success. To enable them, digital infrastructure for financial services from banking and payments to credit, investment, and wealth management needs to reach the last mile.

Tanul Mishra, CEO, Afthonia Lab

The fintech industry has only touched the tip of the infrastructure transformation iceberg. In the years to come, we are likely to see that transformation journey evolve and go deeper into the tier 2/3/4 cities and semi-urban and rural spaces to create true impact. This is only possible with the continued support extended by the government, in terms of reforms, flexible regulatory environments, and budgetary allocations towards state and regional sandboxes that help create structural and foundational changes to India's complex financial services industry.

Vikram Subburaj, Co-Founder and CEO, Giottus Cryptocurrency Exchange

2022 should be a year of clarity for the crypto ecosystem. The upcoming Budget is a good opportunity to start a dialogue around various undefined aspects of the asset class that need addressing. We expect well defined regulations around crypto and blockchain technology to eventuate this year which will drive confidence in the ecosystem. We hope the regulations are forward thinking setting a precedence to the developing world with regards to thought leadership and industry development.

Businesses and individuals would then be able to operate with much clarity as the ambiguity around taxation is cleared and crypto assets get defined appropriately under various taxation laws.

Vineet Tyagi, Global CTO, Biz2X

In the spirit of tech innovation and digital transformation, we hope, through the Union Budget 2022-23, the government will bring game-changing reforms, new policies, and regulations that will offer relief and tax sops to MSMEs and the overall startup ecosystem. With the pandemic providing the boost to digital payments, there is an increased need for revolutionary advancements of end-to-end infrastructural as fragmentary solutions may not sustain in the long run. In 2022, we expect that the government to focus more on the development of digital infrastructure to enhance customer experiences, credit quality, and streamline the growth of financial entities in FY22-23.

Vivek Banka, Founding Team, Goalteller

My expectations from this years Budget is status quo which in itself would bode well for everyone in the ecosystem. Whether it be personal taxes, corporate taxes or capital gain taxes, the regime should be made easier and progressively lower as the government has themselves stated earlier. The focus should continue to remain on more transparency, greater compliance and finally easier rules of doing business ( whether it be relaxed norms or government portals working smoothly every single thing that helps empower startups with easier processes eventually helps us save time and money.

Tarun Nazare, Co-founder and CEO, Neokred

In Budget 2022, we are looking forward to financial wellness as a syllabus and program in the education sector. Banks and Merchants working together to facilitate 100 percent loan coverage to farmers in helping them get fertilizers and seeds as per their crop grown on their land. Importance is given to solar energy, creating Gigafactories PAN India which will decrease electricity cost by 70 percent in a year and in the second year it will make it 100 percent. Hence, there will not be any electricity cost incurred by any citizen. Mandatory life and medical insurance facilitated to all bank account holders.

Nitin Mathur,CEO, Tavaga Advisory Services

In the last two years, the fintech sector, which has always been a dynamic space, has seen a rapid influx of developments. First, we saw a huge increase in e-commerce and a shift toward contactless payments as a result of the pandemic.The industry clearly expects a level playing field for all the fintech players. Regulations, especially around those set of companies who tend to act and collect the personal data of their customers without any appropriate license should be asked to cease their operations or follow the rules laid out by the respective regulating authority post coming under the ambit of a proper license.

Regulation around cryptocurrencies is much needed, as soon as possible. There is a lot of confusion and uncertainty around the tax to be paid from the profits made out of trading in cryptocurrencies. While budget would not be the appropriate place for the FM to regulate cryptocurrencies or the attached Blockchain technology, clarity is expected on the taxation front of it.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 09:51 PM IST