Budget 2022 anticipates change, a new beginning, opportunities for education sector

The budgetary allocation to Ministry of Education witnessed a jump of 11.86 percent which is 11053.41 cr from FY 2021-22. In the Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, made several announcments: formation of a digital university to provide access to world-class education to Indian students, digital learning, new e-learning content delivery platforms among others.

Education sector experts shared their views:

Adi Rishabh Jain, VP, Swarrnim Startup & Innovation University

The Budget 2022 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been progressive and digitally inclusive by making 'Digital India' a reality in all sectors. The Budget for this year anticipates change, a new beginning, and new opportunities in 2022. Given the ongoing pandemic and globalization trajectory, the 'Digital University' initiative would undoubtedly accelerate educational transformation. However, it would be prudent to consider challenges to this transformation, such as enabling students to transition from being entirely offline to online. The launch of the Digital DESH e-portal and the re-orientation of skilling programs for our youth will increase efficiency and provide career opportunities.

Amit Ratanpal, Founder & MD, BLinC Invest, India-based Venture Capital firm committed to funding EdTech and FinTech startups

With Budget 2022, the government has clearly taken a stride in the right direction to support inclusion of technology in the education and financial services sectors. With initiatives like digital DESH e-portal, digital university, digital currency, and credit extension to MSMEs coupled with ease of doing business, increasing the penetration of EdTech and FinTech products to the masses will be the key area of focus for the coming years. However, a closer alignment with the budget allocation as per the New Education Policy would have added significantly to the current momentum in the EdTech sector.

Dr. Jaskiran Arora, Dean-School of Management, BMU

The hub-and-spoke model has traditionally been used in the supply chain and logistics in the transport sector, aviation to be precise. In this model a “centralised” hub exists and the dispatch or collection to the end consumers is channelised through the spokes, for better efficiencies in the business. The hub-and-spoke model in education sector would not only assist by hosting the lectures of such teachers and professors at a central point for a better reach but could also benefit a greater number of students by streaming them in multiple languages. Aspirationally, the flagship programs of so many educational institutions in science, arts, architecture, fintech, liberal arts, commerce, medicine, management etc, could be made available to anyone passionate to pursue the course. This model will also ensure a better tracking of the student engagement at the different platforms.

Prof (Dr.) Y.S.R. Murthy, Founding Vice-Chancellor, RV University, Bengaluru

We welcome the Union Budget presented by the finance minister. The focus on education sector will augur well for the country and put it firmly on the growth path over the next 25 years. The Digital DESH, Digital University initiative, One-Class-One channel through PM eVidya initiative for supplementary education in regional languages for rural development will ensure learning continuity during these troubled times. The 5G auction next year and fibre optic connectivity for last mile digital reach in rural areas will ensure inclusive growth. Overall, this is a growth-oriented budget with progressive initiatives. We are confident it will help revive our economy and lead to sustainable growth in the years to come.

Ravi Panchanadan – MD & CEO Manipal Global Education Services

The focus of the Union Budget 2022-23 was to strike a fine balance between fiscal prudence and growth support. The expectations from this year's Budget were to revive investments and boost the employability market. The reorientation of all skilling programs to align with the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) and focus on new-age courses across infrastructure, finance and technology will help address current industry needs. Building on the learnings from the pandemic, the revival of syllabi in agricultural universities and support for developing the agri-tech universities is welcome. There is also a focus on clean energy and solutions enabling positive climate actions.

Ruchir Arora, CEO & Co-Founder, CollegeDekho

The government’s continued focus on building a quality higher education ecosystem is encouraging. The reforms allowing foreign universities in India to offer courses free of domestic regulations and the introduction of a Digital University will help bring industry best practices enabling the students with better job opportunities. Also, Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sectors are very popular with the younger generation and have great potential for employability. It's great to see the government realise this and focus on building domestic capacity to serve both our markets and the global demand. This will further push the popularity of emerging technologies and business models among the youth fueling our country’s vision of a Digital India.

Sameer Nigam, CEO and CoFounder, Stratbeans

Through the Union Budget 2022, the government has addressed the importance of youth skilling in our country, just as we had predicted. By launching the DESH-Stack ePortal, the government is focusing on upskilling and reskilling individuals through online training, which is a critical need. By encouraging individuals to find suitable employment and providing them with entrepreneurial opportunities, this initiative will prove to be the right step in propelling the country to greater heights. More initiatives like this are needed to promote ongoing skill development, sustainability, and increased employee productivity and performance.

Sarvagya Mishra, Co-founder & Director, SuperBot (PinnacleWorks)

The government has insisted on the development of digital infrastructure. Especially, in the education sector, the government has realised the need for a nationwide eVidya programme and digital university. This also opens prospects for new age tech startups to collaborate and contribute in establishing a robust digital infrastructure along with the government. New businesses have been leveraging technologies like AI, machine learning and data analytics, and have presented successful implications which might come handy in enabling the national education projects.

Brijesh Samantaray, Co-founder at Propelld

The past two years have been a challenge for students due to the major shuffling of education from offline to online. It's great to see this year's Budget considering this digital transformation as one of the priorities. This digital transformation would require schools and offline educational institutions to have better resources, which opens a gate full of opportunities for the fintech financial players.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 10:10 PM IST