Budget 2021: More cess to hurt household budget

The coronavirus crisis has led to soaring public spending, especially in the form of rising commodity prices and increased medical expenditure. The pandemic has already hit the common man hard who is reeling under the pressure of job losses and salary cuts. Added to the woes is the rising fuel prices.

Meanwhile, the reports of finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman planning to impose a Covid-19 cess in the upcoming Budget 2021, is making the common man more worried.

FPJ highlights some of the cess/taxes already levied following Covid-19 outbreak

Rising fuel prices:

Crude oil prices in the international market fell below zero in April last year for the first time ever, but still, petrol and diesel prices in India were hovering near Rs 70 per litre and Rs 62 per litre.

Meanwhile in May last year, there was an unprecedented increase in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 and Rs 13 per litre.

Today, In Delhi, the price of petrol is 84.20 rupees per litre, while diesel is being sold at 74.38 rupees a litre. Whereas in Mumbai it is 90.83 rupees a litre and that of diesel is 81.07 rupees per litre.

According to the experts, the fall in crude oil prices has not transmitted into the retail prices of petrol and diesel. The plunge in consumption of various fuels during the lockdown period had an adverse impact on the state governments’ revenues. Hence, to take advantage of the cheap raw material, the government is also trying to collect more taxes from fuel, which can be used to offset other losses.

Reports that the Centre may add a cess to excise on petroleum and diesel or on top of customs duties is a matter of concern as it will lead to further rise in the fuel prices.

“The common man in the lower- and middle-income group in the tier II and tier III cities is working very hard to revive the economy. Any further cess imposed by the government which results in the rising petrol or diesel prices will burn a hole in our pockets,” said Vishal Sharma, a bank employee.