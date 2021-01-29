Budget 2021: Here's what the agriculture sector expects from Nirmala Sitharaman

Amid concerns over the severe impact of COVID-19 on India’s GDP growth over the past year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her third Union Budget on 1 February 2021.

Ahead of the Budget, market experts, economists, and financial experts have their eyes set on the day it is tabled in the Lok Sabha. This year, industry experts have high expectations from the Budget for the agriculture sector.

Amit Saraogi, managing director, Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd., said farmers are the backbone of our country, and providing them with a sense of security should be our responsibility.

"Animal husbandry farmers, especially poultry and aqua farmers, do not enjoy the same benefits as crop farmers do. The livestock sector currently contributes 25.6 per cent to the agricultural GDP and 4.11 per cent to the national GDP. It is essential to provide credit and insurance to the animal husbandry farmers as well so that the sector can reach its full potential. NBFCs and other financial entities should start providing credit loans to animal husbandry farmers too. This will also encourage the farmers to invest more, which will contribute to the growth of the country," he added.