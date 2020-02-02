Budget 2020: Amazon, Flipkart may seek clarification on 1% TDS levy

Amazon India and Flipkart are studying the Budget proposal on levy of one% TDS, and may reach out to the government for clarifications.
"We are studying the details, and will reach out to the government for clarifications. We hope the tax regime is simple and uniform so that millions of small and medium businesses can go online, digitise their operations and continue to contribute to growing the economy," an Amazon India spokesperson said.
Flipkart also said it was going through the proposal.
"We are studying the details, particularly how it impacts the MSMEs and Sellers on our marketplace platform. We will discuss further with our seller partners, and engage with government and other stakeholders in due course," Flipkart said.
The government proposed a new levy of 1% TDS (tax deducted at source) on e-commerce transactions.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)