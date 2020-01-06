BSNL spots Rs 20,160 crore worth properties: CMD PK Purwar

Mumbai: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has submitted details of 14 properties worth Rs 20,160 crore to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) as part of the telecom corporations' ambitious asset monetisation plans, says chairman.

Meanwhile, a government source told PTI that the Ministry of Skill Development is looking for a land parcel and the Department of Telecom (DoT) has offered BSNL land in Ghaziabad to the ministry. The estimated value of that land is Rs 2,000 crore.

When contacted, BSNL Chairman and Managing Director P K Purwarsaid, "The corporation is making all out efforts to monetise its assets and has identified 14 assets worth over Rs 20,000 crore through the DIPAM route".

Purwar said these land parcels are spread across India in locations like Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Ghaziabad and other places.

In October last year, the government had approved a Rs 69,000 crore revival package for BSNL and MTNL.