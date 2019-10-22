BSNL revival plan expected in a month: Chair

Mumbai: The government's plan on reviving telecom company BSNL is expected to be in the public domain within a month and 4G spectrum will be allocated to the firm by the end of this year, BSNL Chairman and MD P.K. Purwar said.

"Telecom sector is also going through a challenging phase which all operators are finding very challenging financially because of the very competitive tariff. BSNL has legacy issues as well, particularly the large manpower base which we are addressing through a revival package.

We expect in a couple of weeks it should be in the public domain or the revival plan should be in the public domain within a month," Purwar said. Meanwhile, the company is partnering video entertainment app Yupp TV.