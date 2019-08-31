‘BSNL facing challenge in crediting August salary’

New Delhi: Cash-strapped Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is facing a challenge in crediting staff salaries for this month on August 30, a senior official said.

The official, who did not wish to be named, said that while the telecom company is generating monthly revenue of about Rs 1,400 crore, there are certain liabilities, including interest payments, which have to be taken into account.

The official did not specify a timeline for payment of August salaries while stating that BSNL is facing a challenge in payment of this month's salaries on August 30.

Meanwhile, All India Unions and Associations of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (AUAB) Convenor P Abhimanyu told PTI: "Government owes BSNL huge amount of money.

They have also collected excess amount of around Rs 400 crore per year from BSNL since 2007 in the name of pension contribution". AUAB is planning to start agitation across India to press for its demands.