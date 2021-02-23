BSF launches ‘SAHARA’ – toll-free tele counselling & weblink

Rakesh Asthana, Director General, Border Security Force along with Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) launched ‘SAHARA’, an exclusive Toll Free Tele Counselling number 1800-1-236-236 and Weblink for children of BSF personnel who have laid down their lives in the line of duty. SAHARA is aimed at providing emotional support, Psycho-Social first aid and counselling for the children, and this facility will be functional from 10 AM to 5 PM (Monday to Friday). As per the mandate of the Commission under Section 13 (1) (j) of CPCR Act 2005, NCPCR experts will provide counselling, redress the grievances of children pertaining to violation and deprivation of their rights & entitlements, issues pertaining to education, health and other needs.