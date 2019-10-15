BSE to suspend trading in Binani Ind, Manpasand Bev, 14 others from November 4

New Delhi: Leading stock exchange BSE will suspend trading in shares of as many as 16 firms, including Manpasand Beverages and Binani Industries, from November 4 for not complying with listing norms pertaining to submission of quarterly financial results, among others.

However, if any company complies with the provisions of listing norms on or before October 31, trading in its securities will not be suspended, BSE said in a circular.

8K Miles Software Services, Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd, Dion Global Solutions, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd, High Ground Enterprise, JJ Exporters, Marg Ltd, Mayur Leather Products, Rathi Graphic Technologies, Sang Froid Labs (India) Ltd, Supreme Infrastructure India, Cosboard Industries, NR International and Real Growth Commercial Enterprises are the companies facing suspension.

BSE said that the companies have not submitted the financial results for March and June quarter and/or not paid the fine amount levied for such non-compliance.