BSE Q4 Profit Jumps 61 Per Cent To ₹795 Crore On Higher Revenue Growth

BSE reported strong quarterly earnings growth driven by higher revenue and robust derivatives trading activity |

New Delhi, May 7: Leading stock exchange BSE Ltd on Thursday reported a 61 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 795.47 crore for the March quarter, on the back of higher income.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 493.67 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue records strong growth

Total revenue during the January-March period rose to Rs 1,630 crore from Rs 926.38 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholders' approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.

Annual profit jumps 88 per cent

For the entire 2025-26 fiscal year, the bourse's net profit jumped 88 per cent to Rs 2,487 crore as against Rs 1,322 crore in FY25.

The BSE said it recorded its highest-ever performance in its 150-year history in FY26, with revenue rising 59 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,148 crore from Rs 3,236 crore in the preceding fiscal year.

Equity derivatives and mutual fund platform perform strongly

BSE's equity derivatives segment posted strong growth in FY26, with revenue more than doubling to Rs 3,134 crore, aided by a rise in average daily premium turnover to Rs 19,522 crore from Rs 8,977 crore in the previous financial year.

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The exchange's mutual fund distribution platform, BSE StAR MF, also delivered a robust performance during the year, with revenue rising to Rs 285 crore and transactions increasing to 84.1 crore.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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