Brookfield Buys 8 Industrial, Logistics Parks From ESR; Plans ₹4,300 Crore Investment

Brookfield has acquired a 10.5 million sq ft portfolio of Grade A industrial and logistics parks across major Indian cities | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, October 7, 2026: Global investment firm Brookfield on Wednesday said it has purchased eight industrial and logistics parks from ESR India, entailing a committed investment of Rs 4,300 crore for the acquisition and the development of the real estate assets.

In a statement, Brookfield said it has acquired “100 per cent interest in a 10.5 million square feet portfolio from ESR India, marking its foray into industrial and logistics real estate in India”.

The portfolio, spread across 400 acres in six metro clusters, includes eight Grade A parks in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Chennai and Kolkata. The operating portfolio is around 98 per cent leased.

Rs 4,300 Crore Investment

“As part of the transaction, Brookfield has committed Rs 4,300 crore (USD 450 million) towards the acquisition and the future development of the portfolio,” the statement said.

Brookfield did not give the exact deal value, but sources said the bulk of the committed investment would be for acquisition.

ESR India would continue to manage the properties in the near term.

Brookfield’s India Portfolio

Brookfield is a leading owner and operator of real estate and hospitality assets in India. It has a portfolio of over USD 13 billion across office and hospitality, including Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and the Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts Ltd.

Brookfield is one of the largest foreign investors in the country with USD 33 billion of assets under management across infrastructure, energy, private equity, real estate and credit.

Brookfield On Logistics Expansion

On the deal, Ankur Gupta, Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Head of Asia Pacific and Middle East, Real Estate at Brookfield, said, “Our market-leading presence across India's office and hospitality sectors provides a strong foundation to deepen our real estate footprint and expand into the logistics and industrial sector.”

“As India’s integration into global supply chains accelerates, high-quality logistics infrastructure will enhance the country’s logistics capabilities and cost competitiveness,” he added.

Abhijit Malkani, Chief Executive Officer, India at ESR, said the company would continue to manage the portfolio, providing continuity for customers while supporting its next phase of growth.

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Brookfield is a leading global investment firm with more than USD 1 trillion in assets under management that owns and operates real estate assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy.

ESR is a leading Asia-Pacific real asset owner and manager focused on logistics real estate, data centres and infrastructure.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)