British PM Rishi Sunak plans to set up global AI watchdog in London: Report

UK PM Rishi Sunak | File photo

What started off as conversational AI ChatGPT's skyrocketing online popularity, has snowballed into a tech revolution which has raised eyebrows from Silicon Valley to Washington. Top CEOs in the AI space including Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella were called to the White House to discuss risks posed by AI, while OpenAI founder Sam Altman admitted that it needed to be regulated.

As governments globally work on norms for AI, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is thinking of setting up a global AI-watchdog in London.

AI at part with nuclear power?

According to reports, Sunak will be discussing an international collaboration to monitor AI with US President Joe Biden.

With AI being described as a threat to humanity, the regulatory agency in London may be similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna.

Read Also These 5 professions will be in demand as AI gathers steam for the near future

UK suitable for regulating tech

The PM is aware of the need for a global alignment regarding the approach towards AI, and the UK could be a suitable place for a watchdog since most major firms are present there.

Recently the British competition watchdog has been actively keeping tech giants in check, as it forced Facebook to reverse its takeover of Giphy, and probed Apple and Google for their market dominance.