These 5 professions will be in demand as AI gathers steam for the near future

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 02, 2023
Data Scientist collects and analyze complex data by various statistical and analytical AI tools. Educational qualification required is a bachelor's degree in data science, computer science or related field.
Pexels
AI Research Scientist is responsible for various conducting experiments on existing models to create new algorithms. A bachelor’s degree in computer science or computer programming is basic qualification for pursuing the career.
Pexels
Business intelligence developer is responsible for maintaining and developing software solutions that can be used to access data and support the goals of the company. Bachelor’s degree in IT, computer science, software development, business intelligence or mathematics is qualification for pursuing the career.
Pexels
Robotic engineer develops robot by combining the elements of computer science, engineering, cognitive psychology and electronics. Basic qualification required to pusue this career is a degree in computer engineering, mechanical engineering or robotics.
Pexels
Machine learning engineers designs, develops, and deploys self-running software. The basic qualification for pursuing this carrer is a strong background in computer science, data programming, mathematics and related fields.
Canva