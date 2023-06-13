Brigade Foundation In collaboration With St John's Medical College Hospital To Set Up 2 Hospitals of 100 Bed Each | Wikipedia

Brigade Foundation a not-for-profit initiative of Brigade Group today announced the setting up of 2 not-for-profit, 100-bed hospitals in association with St John’s Medical College Hospital, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The hospitals will come up at Brigade Group’s integrated housing projects Brigade Meadows – a 60-acre development with 3000 completed and occupied apartments on Kanakapura Road next to The Art of Living; and at Brigade EL-Dorado, a 50- acre development with nearly 6000 apartments at AeroPark/ Hardware Park in North Bangalore.

The hospitals are expected to be operational in calendar years 2024 and 2025, respectively.

“Brigade is happy to announce these corporate philanthropic initiatives in the field of healthcare to benefit the neighbourhood apart from thousands of residents in our projects,” said M R Jaishankar, Executive Chairman, Brigade Enterprises Limited.

“St. John’s is very happy to partner with the Brigade Foundation in setting up 2 new 100-bed St. John’s Medical College Hospitals in the Brigade Housing Projects at Brigade Meadows and EL-Dorado. These 2 Not-for-Profit hospitals will help St. Johns expand its services to other parts of the City of Bangalore and take forward its mission to deliver affordable healthcare, especially to the underserved, with integrity, compassion and excellence," said Dr. Paul Parathazham, the Director of St. John’s Medical College and Hospital.

Read Also Brigade Enterprises board recommends dividend of Rs 2 per share