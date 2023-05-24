 Brigade Enterprises board recommends dividend of Rs 2 per share
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBrigade Enterprises board recommends dividend of Rs 2 per share

Brigade Enterprises board recommends dividend of Rs 2 per share

The dividend for the face value of Rs.10 each will be distributed within 30 days after the approval of shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Brigade Enterprises board recommends dividend of Rs 2 per share | Wikipedia

As per the regulatory fillings, Brigade Enterprises board of directors on Wednesday recommended a dividend of Rs. 2 per equity share. The dividend for the face value of Rs.10 each will be distributed within 30 days after the approval of shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Shares

The shares of Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday at 3:30 pm IST were Rs 531, down by 0.45 per cent.

Read Also
Brigade Enterprises allots 60,904 equity shares to employees as stock options
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Facing glitches with BGMI? Here are 5 alternatives gamers can turn to

Facing glitches with BGMI? Here are 5 alternatives gamers can turn to

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Hawkins Cookers posts Rs 22.80 cr net profit, JBCHEPHARM profit rises to Rs...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Hawkins Cookers posts Rs 22.80 cr net profit, JBCHEPHARM profit rises to Rs...

Wipro partners with Spartan Radar to offer automated driving solutions via ‘Cloud Car’ Platform

Wipro partners with Spartan Radar to offer automated driving solutions via ‘Cloud Car’ Platform

Quick-commerce spurs gig jobs in India, 68% rise in delivery job seekers

Quick-commerce spurs gig jobs in India, 68% rise in delivery job seekers

Brigade Enterprises board recommends dividend of Rs 2 per share

Brigade Enterprises board recommends dividend of Rs 2 per share