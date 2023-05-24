Brigade Enterprises board recommends dividend of Rs 2 per share | Wikipedia

As per the regulatory fillings, Brigade Enterprises board of directors on Wednesday recommended a dividend of Rs. 2 per equity share. The dividend for the face value of Rs.10 each will be distributed within 30 days after the approval of shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Shares

The shares of Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday at 3:30 pm IST were Rs 531, down by 0.45 per cent.

