Brigade Enterprises board recommends dividend of Rs 2 per share

As per the regulatory fillings, Brigade Enterprises board of directors on Wednesday recommended a dividend of Rs. 2 per equity share. The dividend for the face value of Rs.10 each will be distributed within 30 days after the approval of shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.
Brigade Enterprises Ltd Shares
The shares of Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday at 3:30 pm IST were Rs 531, down by 0.45 per cent.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)