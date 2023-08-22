Brigade Enterprises Acquires 6.54 Acres of Land In Chennai From Pfizer Healthcare For ₹138.83 Cr | Wikipedia

Brigade Enterprises on Tuesday announced that it has acquired 6.54 acres of land parcel located at Rajiv Gandhi Salai (Old Mahabalipuram Road), Sholinganallur, Chennai from Pfizer Healthcare India Private Limited for an overall consideration of Rs 138,83,33,346, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Through the filing, the company informed that it will be will be developing a residential project on this land parcel with an overall development of over one million square foot.

The shares of Brigade Enterprises on Tuesday at 11:25 am IST were at Rs 588.30, down by 0.63 percent.

